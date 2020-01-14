Chamber Music San Francisco Presents Beethoven's 250th Celebration With Star Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

In celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary, Chamber Music San Francisco brings American-born cellist Alisa Weilerstein and Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan together for three Bay Area performances of all five of Beethoven's imaginative Cello Sonatas.

Weilerstein is applauded for her impassioned performance style, breathtaking technique, and commitment to new music, while Barnatan is known for balancing expressiveness with astonishing technical abilities. Together, these two brilliant musicians - and frequent collaborators - will offer an alluring program of sonatas.

For more information, visit www.chambermusicSF.org.





