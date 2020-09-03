Cellista's Latest Album RAGE Debuts As A Dance Film

RAGE is a politically-charged multi movement dance film and noise album.

RAGE is a dance film featuring five different dancers interpreting different musical compositions made in response to a book of anarchistic philosophy. RAGE is an intensely collaborative work; pairing musicians with dancers, all creating works prompted by Cellista and inspired by philosopher Frank Seeburger's book The Irrelevance of Power.

The seven movement dance film features original choreography from Lauren Baines, Janesta, butoh dancers Ibuki Kuramochi and josie j (divinebrick) and Naomi Le (New Ballet). Its cover art is by renowned graffiti artist Eddie Colla. The RAGE album features Cellista's colleagues: Joshua Icban (Fantastic Negrito), Grammy-nominated drummer/producer PC Munoz (pcmunoz.com), electronic artist Dustin Schultz (Skinny Puppy) with soprano Hilary Whitmore, LA noise musician Jess Coble (The Zero Collective), and percussionist Brietta Greger. The recordings were made in isolation during the pandemic at each artist's respective home and mixed remotely by Maryam Qudus (ilovedoeye.com) and Cellista.

The album was mastered by Beau Sorenson. The RAGE film debuts on facebook on October 15th, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT/8:00pm MT. facebook.com/cellista.music. It is hosted by Los Angeles-based composer and producer TV-MA and features a live set and interview/Q&A segment following the film premier. Donations collected during the show benefit SV-Debug (https://www.siliconvalleydebug.org)

The album will be available on cellista.bandcamp.com and all other digital platforms on October 15th, 2020.

