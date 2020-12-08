Casting Announced For San Jose Stage Company's Virtual PERSUASION

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for The Stage's virtual revival of its critically acclaimed 2013 World Premiere of Jane Austen's PERSUASION, adapted by Jennifer Le Blanc. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, PERSUASION will be available to stream December 23 - 27, 2020. Tickets are $40.00 and may be purchased at https://www.thestage.org/season/persuasion.

Razor sharp and laced with irony and wit, Jane Austen's passionate characters must negotiate a complex code of conduct to survive and ultimately achieve their ends. PERSUASION, adapted by Jennifer Le Blanc, deeply reflects Jane Austen's talent for observation of human nature and heart-stopping emotion.

Jane Austen has strummed the major chords of human existence that have resonated for over 200 years. In exquisite alignment with '2020 Year of the Woman,' local Bay Area playwright, Jennifer Le Blanc, gives a powerful voice to Jane Austen's strong female characters. It's the perfect, heartfelt gift for the holidays that the whole family can enjoy.

The powerhouse cast includes Rami Margron* as "Anne Elliot," Stacy Ross* as "Lady Russell / Mrs. Croft," Howard Swain* as "Sir Walter Elliot / Admiral Croft," Maya Malan-Gonzalez* as "Mrs. Clay / Louisa Musgrove," Leah Cohen as "Elizabeth Elliot / Henrietta Musgrove," Tanya Marie as "Mary Musgrove / Mrs. Smith," Will Springhorn, Jr.* as "Captain Wentworth," George Psarras* as "Charles Musgrove / Captain Benwick," Lakin Valdez* as "Captain Harville / Mr. William Elliot" and Celia Maurice as "Mrs. Musgrove / Lady Dalrymple." The top-notch creative team includes Kenneth Kelleher (Director), Allison F. Rich* (Stage Manager), Derrick Scocchera (Video Design & Editing), Madeline Berger (Costume Design), Max Himpe (Costume Assistant) and Berkeley Sound Artists (Sound Design).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

San Jose Stage Company's virtual 38th Season will continue with KISS 2020 GOODBYE (December 31 - January 3, 2021), STRANGE COURTESIES (February 24 - 28, 2021), and BARCELONA (March 31 - April 4, 2021). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date. Subscriptions and single tickets to San Jose Stage Company's 2020-2021 Season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.