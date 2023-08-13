Casting Announced For San Francisco Production of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL at Ray Of Light Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre has announced full casting for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL, the jukebox musical based on the 1999 cult classic film with a score made up of over 20 hit songs from the '90s. The show launches at the Victoria Theatre in The Mission on September 8th and runs through October 1st.

Portraying the roles made famous by Sarah Michele Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon are Chelsea Holifield (Rocky Horror, Grease) as Kathryn, Jake Gale (Kinky Boots, Rent) as Sebastian and Marah Sotelo (Gypsy, Into the Woods) as Annette.

Joining Holifield, Gale, and Sotelo are Marshall Forte (Kinky Boots) as Ronald, Anne Norland (Silence! The Musical, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) as Cecile, Samuel Prince (Rent, Rocky Horror) as Blaine, Doug Greer (Elf, Cabaret) as Greg, and Anne Clark (Hairspray, High Fidelity) as Bunny Caldwell.

Other casting includes Trixie Aballa, Sleiman Alahmadieh, Milo Boland, Clint Calimlim, Julio Chavez, Jill Jacobs, Mary Kalita, Madeline Lambie, Mackenzie Macdonald, and Ted Sclavos

Cruel Intentions will be directed & choreographed by Leslie Waggoner, music direction by Jad Bernardo, scenic design by Matt Owens, lighting design by Weili Shi, costume design by Shane Ray and Sara Altier, props design by Patrick Gales, graphic design by Yrving Torrealba, fight/intimacy direction by Zoe Swenson-Graham, video design by Erik Scanlon, Sound Design by Sharon Boggs/Sound Productions, assistant direction by Madeline Lambie and assistant choreography by Zachary Isen.

Based on the Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical features back to back iconic songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (Goo Goo Dolls), Candy (Mandy Moore) I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men) and more!

Drawing you deep into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most tempting liaisons: Sebastian and Kathryn are seduced by revenge and fueled by passion. Set out to ravage the virtuous Annette Hargrove and anyone who gets in their way, the siblings find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

More information and tickets can be found at Click Here

Founded in 2001 by Shane Ray, Ray of Light Theatre has developed a reputation for fresh interpretations of the classics and bold new musicals that push boundaries. Show highlights include: Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening, American Psycho, Jesus Christ Superstar, Silence! The Musical, The Wild Party, Heathers: The Musical (West Coast premiere), LIZZIE, CARRIE the Musical (West Coast premiere), Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Jerry Springer the Opera (West Coast premiere), Bat Boy and The Rocky Horror Show. For more information, visit http://rayoflighttheatre.com.