Cast and Creative Team Announced For 42nd Street Moon's SHE LOVES ME

SHE LOVES ME runs from June 8 - 25, 2023

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and th Photo 2 Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and the SF Symphony
Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco Photo 3 Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco
Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse Photo 4 Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse

Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director) has announced the full cast and creative team for the 3-Time Tony Award-winning musical SHE LOVES ME, which features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joe Masteroff. SHE LOVES ME is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo.  

42nd Street Moon's production of SHE LOVES ME is directed by Peet Cocke, with music direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Leslie Waggoner. SHE LOVES ME runs from June 8 - 25, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $80 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/she-loves-me.  

“It would be hard to find a more perfectly romantic musical than SHE LOVES ME,” said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. “The story itself is timeless - in addition to SHE LOVES ME, the plot is the inspiration for two of the most-loved romantic comedy films: 1940's THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER and 1998's YOU'VE GOT MAIL. It's an evening of joy, laughter, and love, filled with incredible songs and great fun.”  

From the songwriting team who brought you FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and FIORELLO! comes an “evening of sheer enchantment” (New York Times). Set in a 1930s perfumery, shop clerks Amalia and Georg are constantly at odds; but when they both unwittingly respond to the other's “lonely hearts advertisement”, they set out to discover the identity of their secret admirer.

Featuring such delightful songs as “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “Will He Like Me,” and the show-stopping “She Loves Me,” this celebrated musical promises an evening of irrepressible charm, and some of the most sensational music to have ever graced a Broadway stage.  

The cast of SHE LOVES ME will feature Sophia Alawi* (Ilona), Milo Boland (Ensemble), Bekah Lyn Broas (Ensemble), Ben Chau-Ciu (Ensemble), Will Giammona (Kodaly), Daniel Gilmer (Busboy/Ensemble), Riley McFarland* (Georg), Nick Nakashima* (Sipos), Roeen Nooran (Arpad), Jourdán Olivier-Verdé* (Headwaiter), Deborah Rosengaus (Ensemble), Monica Slater (Ensemble), Marah Sotelo (Amalia), and Lee Strawn* (Mr. Maraczek).   In addition to Peet Cocke, Daniel Thomas, and Leslie Waggoner, the creative team and production staff of SHE LOVES ME includes Tanya Telson* (Stage Manager), Emma Gifford* (Assistant Stage Manager), Brittany Mellerson (Lighting Designer), Adriana Gutierrez (Costume Designer), Kuo-Hao Lo (Scenic Designer), and Stewart Lyle (Technical Director). *Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.  

SHE LOVES ME runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.    

Tickets to SHE LOVES ME run from $35.00 - $80.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/she-loves-me or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).  

The 2023-2024 Season will be announced shortly.  

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity's common heart and champion characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.  

For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.  




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playh Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse has announced that the 12-time Tony®-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electro-pop musical based on a 70-page, scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, has been extended to run through June 4, 2023. Check out all new photos and video from the production here!

Synergy Theater Takes A Chance On A ROLL OF THE DICE World Premiere Photo
Synergy Theater Takes A Chance On A ROLL OF THE DICE World Premiere

Synergy Theater, the folks who brought you Spontaneous Hitchcock and The Mating Game returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with the world-debut of A Roll of the Dice: An Improvised Play at the Mercy of Chance! In this completely improvised two-act comedy, there are six outrageous characters but each one can only appear in the next scene of the play if their number comes up on a roll of the dice!

San Francisco Ballet Reveals Company Roster for 2023–24 Season Photo
San Francisco Ballet Reveals Company Roster for 2023–24 Season

San Francisco Ballet has announced the appointment of eight new corps de ballet members and new and returning character artists.

Review: THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE at New Conservatory Theatre Center Photo
Review: THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE at New Conservatory Theatre Center

What did our critic think of THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE at New Conservatory Theatre Center?


More Hot Stories For You

Cast and Creative Team Announced For 42nd Street Moon's SHE LOVES MECast and Creative Team Announced For 42nd Street Moon's SHE LOVES ME
Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose PlayhousePhotos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playhouse
Synergy Theater Takes A Chance On A ROLL OF THE DICE World PremiereSynergy Theater Takes A Chance On A ROLL OF THE DICE World Premiere
Sara Toby Moore to Star in ATOMIC COMIC at Z Space Beginning Next MonthSara Toby Moore to Star in ATOMIC COMIC at Z Space Beginning Next Month

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Starbright Theater (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 2
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (5/25-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Swimming With Lesbians"
The Marsh San Francisco (6/11-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Gateway Theater (6/10-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yerma
Shotgun Players (5/20-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The AI Experiment: An Unscripted Adventure
BATS Improv (5/06-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hummingbird
142 Throckmorton Theatre (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You