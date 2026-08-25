Cast Set for DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present Dracula, adapted by Steven Dietz. Based on Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire novel of the same name, this gothic thriller brings the seduction and suspense of one of literature’s most infamous undead to the stage in a production steeped in terrifying theatrical illusions and formidable frights. A strange Transylvanian count terrorizes a circle of friends, drawing them into a captivating world of intrigue, desire, and hidden power.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli will direct the production, with Bay Area theatre veteran Scott Coopwood starring as the titular vampire and a cast including Adrian Roberts, Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Newsome, Vincent Randazzo, Max Tachis, and Monique Hafen Adams. Dracula will perform October 7 – November 1, 2026.

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 1pm Sunday, October 18 (to utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, October 22 and open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 1pm Sunday, October 25. Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

TheatreWorks will host a Backstage Banter pre-show conversation from 6:15-6:45pm Thursday, October 8 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, October 14; Wednesday, October 21; and Wednesday, October 28 performances.

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