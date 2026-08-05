TheatreWorks Appoints Jeffrey Lo Associate Artistic Director

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Jeffrey Lo has been appointed as TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Associate Artistic Director. Lo joins TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli as the artistic leaders of the Tony Award recipient theatre company.

Lo began at TheatreWorks 16 years ago and his work across the company has been wide ranging, including literary management as well as managing all casting for the theatre’s mainstage and new works programs. Lo is also a celebrated stage director, playwright, and casting manager whose work has been seen in hit productions at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley as well as on stages across the Bay Area and beyond. San Francisco Chronicle proclaimed, “Lo radiates that combination of purpose and compassion, both in person and in his work.” BroadwayWorld said, “The phrase ‘much in-demand’ can sometimes sound like hyperbole, but in the case of director Jeffrey Lo I can’t think of a more apt descriptor.”

Previously serving as TheatreWorks’ Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management, Lo will continue his work as TheatreWorks’ casting director and also increase his leadership of TheatreWorks’ New Works department, which includes heading the Susan Fairbrook Core Writers Group, a group of Bay Area writers ranging from new voices to seasoned veterans. Susan Fairbrook Core Writers Group alumni include Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day), Geetha Reddy (TheatreWorks’ The Employee Dharma Handbook), Min Kahng (TheatreWorks’ Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical and The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga), and Margot Melcon (The Christmas at Pemberley series with Lauren Gunderson, Floor 37 in TheatreWorks’ 2026 New Works Festival), among others.

In his new role, Lo will also produce TheatreWorks’ New Works Festival. Alongside Sardelli, Lo has been preparing the company’s 23rd Annual New Works Festival, running August 7 - 16, 2026. The 2026 New Works Festival kicks off with a benefit presentation of Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Mariska Hargitay (NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) in the tour de force solo show Every Brilliant Thing direct from her Broadway engagement. The Festival’s star-studded 2026 lineup will also feature Olivier Award-winning composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who present a reading of their new musical Vienna and a one-night-only fundraising engagement of Cut From Away featuring songs, stories, and characters “stranded” from their Broadway phenomenon Come From Away. Other highlights include: Roja, a new twist on the Little Red Riding Hood story fusing traditional Mexican folk music and Mestizo folklore, written by Jaime Lozano (“Songs by an Immigrant,” orchestrations for In the Heights film) and Tommy Newman (Tinyard Hill); Floor 37 by Susan Fairbrook Core Writers Group alumna Margot Melcon (Christmas at Pemberley series); RE– by Kimber Lee, playwright of tokyo fish story (TheatreWorks 2016) and brownsville song (b-side for tray); and a double bill of Hip Hop solo plays: The Tell Tale Heart by Susan Fairbrook Core Writers Group alumnus Carlos Aguirre (Freestyle Love Supreme guest artist) and Rap Monologues by Latin Grammy-nominated composer Austin Dean Ashford (Beauty & the Beat).

(Director) is a Filipino American playwright and director. His TheatreWorks directing credits include Primary Trust, A Driving Beat, Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Tiger Style!, Little Shop of Horrors, The Language Archive, and The Santaland Diaries. TheatreWorks presented a benefit livestream of his play Writing Fragments Home. This season, Lo will direct TheatreWorks’ Regional Premiere of Karen Zacarías’ Shane, a thrilling theatrical adaptation of the iconic western of the same name, performing March 3 – 28, 2027 at Lucie Stern Theatre.

Lo is also the recipient of the Leigh Weimers Emerging Artist Award, the Emerging Artist Laureate by Arts Council Silicon Valley, and Theatre Bay Area Director's TITAN Award. His plays have been produced and workshopped at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The BindleStiff Studio, City Lights Theater Company, and Custom Made Theatre Company. Directing credits include work at San Francisco Playhouse, Center Repertory Company, Capital Stage, Hillbarn Theatre, Los Altos Stage Company, Pear Theatre, and Palo Alto Players. Lo has also worked with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, San Jose Repertory Theatre, and is a company member of Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company and San Francisco PlayGround. In addition to his work in theatre, he works as an educator and advocate for issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion and has served as a grant panelist for the Zellerbach Family Foundation, Silicon Valley Creates, and Theatre Bay Area.

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