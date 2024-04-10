Cast Set for Bay Area Premiere Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ray of Light Theatre has revealed the full cast for the Bay Area Premiere of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, the West End feel-good musical based on the true story of a boy who overcomes prejudice and bullying, to step out of the darkness and become a drag queen. The show launches during Pride Month at the Victoria Theatre in The Mission on June 1st and runs through June 23rd.

Romelo Urbi (Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods, Larry the Musical) will portray the titular Jamie New and Anne Elizabeth Clark (Dreamgirls, film; High Fidelity, original Broadway cast; Hairspray, Broadway) will play Jamie's mother, Margaret New. Jill Slyter (Show Boat, Broadway; Damn Yankees, A Chorus Line, National Tour) as Ray, Madelyn Davis-Haddad (Matilda, Still Harvey Still) as Pritti and Andrea Dennison-Laufer (Kinky Boots, Rocky Horror Show) as Miss Hedge.

San Francisco drag icon and chanteuse, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. “I've played Grand Dames and leading ladies time and time again," says Smirnoff-Skyy in her infamous Russian-esque accent, "but I am thrilled to finally, for the first time, step into the heels of an honest to god Drag Queen, in this inspiring, uplifting and brilliant piece of theatre."

Completing the cast are Rahni NothingMore. (Sandra Bollock), Steven Ennis (Laika Virgin), Samuel Prince (Tray Sophisticay), Chris Sotelo (Jamie's Dad), Tucker Gold (Dean), Ailbhe Doherty (Vicki), Serene Hammami (Fatimah), Roeen Nooran (Sayid), Kaylee Miltersen (Bex), Markaila Dyson (Becca), Logan Whitmore (Levi), Ethan Rualo (Cy), Seth Hansen (Mickey), Hannah Martinez-Crow (Lilibet/Swing), and Kyle Laplana (Archie/Swing).

Featuring an original score of catchy pop tunes by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, and a book by writer Tom MacRae, Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be directed by Alex Kirschner, choreographed by Alex Rodriguez, music direction by Jad Bernardo, scenic design by Matt Owens, lighting design by Weili Shi, costume design by DanielHarvey, graphic design by Yrving Torrealba, video design by Erik Scanlon, Sound Design by Sharon Boggs/Sound Productions, and assistant direction by Jennifer Bevard.

Kirschner commented, "The moment I first saw Jamie I knew it was the perfect show for Ray of Light Theatre. It is such a sweet love story - the unconditional love of a mother, that special love and support of friends, and, importantly, love of oneself.”

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This 'Funny, outrageous, touching' (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

More information and tickets can be found at www.SFJamie.com

Founded in 2001 by Shane Ray, Ray of Light Theatre has developed a reputation for fresh interpretations of the classics and bold new musicals that push boundaries. Show highlights include: Kinky Boots, Cruel Intentions: The'90s Musical, Spring Awakening, American Psycho, Jesus Christ Superstar, Silence! The Musical, The Wild Party, Heathers: The Musical (West Coast premiere), LIZZIE, CARRIE the Musical (West Coast premiere), Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Jerry Springer the Opera (West Coast premiere), Bat Boy and The Rocky Horror Show. For more information, visit http://rayoflighttheatre.com.