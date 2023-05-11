Cast Set for A SOLDIER'S PLAY At Altarena Playhouse

A Soldiers Play opens May 25, with Previews on May 24 and runs Thursday through Sunday until June 25, 2023.

Altarena has announced the cast for A Soldiers Play, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby.

A Soldier's Play.
Directed by ShawnJ West
Stage Manager Liam Kirk

The cast features Dedrick Weathersby* as Captain Richard Davenport, Fred Pitts as Tech/Sergeant Vernon C Waters, Drew Paton as Captain Charles Taylor, Mark McHenry as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Gary Moore as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, Adam Torrian as Corporal Ellis, Terrance Smith as Private Louis Henson, Hosea Morgan as Private James Wilkie, Jake Fong as Private Tony Smalls, Tory Williams as Private C.J. Memphis, Sean Purcell as Lieutenant Byrd, Aaron Seymour as Captain Wilcox.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

A Soldiers Play opens May 25, with Previews on May 24 and runs Thursday through Sunday until June 25, 2023.

To purchase tickets click link: Click Here





