Cast & Creative Team Set for CUCKOO EDIBLE MAGIC World Premiere at SFBATCO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO) has revealed the cast and creative team for Cuckoo Edible Magic—a world premiere production exploring themes of Bay Area AAPI life, Queer love, and complex family dynamics–both “born” and “chosen”—performing at San Francisco’s Magic Theatre beginning Thursday, February 13 and running through Saturday, March 8, 2025.



When best friends Ren and Mai step outside to discover an anime-blue sky, their first thought is, “Damn, this edible is strong.” But they quickly discover something more sinister afoot. A Sailor Moon-esque adventure through the Bay Area pits our nunchuk-armed heroes against one villain after the next - from a maniacal rice cooker to evil BART contortionists to supercharged tai chi ladies. These unlikely heroes must save the Bay Area, but they can’t do it alone: they’ll need help from Mai’s tough-love parents, Ren’s over-involved sister, and maybe even a cute corner store employee.



The two friends’ quest is as wacky as it is poignant. CHamoru playwright Reed Flores explores themes of Bay Area AAPI life, Queer love, and complex family dynamics–both “born” and “chosen.” Developed through SFBATCO’s Creators Lab and New Roots Theatre Festival, this world premiere promises to evoke laughter, tears, and a craving for some ha gao.



“At SFBATCO, we take immense pride in championing local playwrights who reflect the vibrant diversity of our great city by the Bay,” said SFBATCO Artistic Director & Co-Founder Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. “Reed Flores' Cuckoo Edible Magic is a perfect example of the kind of fresh, dynamic storytelling that thrives here in San Francisco. Amidst this wild political climate, we believe it's essential to give our community a chance to laugh, connect, and find joy together—and this play does just that.”

“My intention when writing Cuckoo Edible Magic was to create a vibrant playground for AAPI folks to be heroes and villains and lovers and everything we want to be,” said playwright Reed Flores. “I draw inspiration from iconic AAPI media, food, family, and places in the piece, because my goal wasn’t just to see someone who looks like us onstage. I join the community of dope ass AAPI playwrights who want us to see our lives, our experiences, our pain, our joy, and our humanity onstage. The play is meant to facilitate some introspection, but above all, it's meant to be a moment for us to laugh. Really hard.”



The cast of Cuckoo Edible Magic includes (in alphabetical order): Nicole Apostol Bruno* (Mai), Gwynnevere Cristobal (3 Ladies/Jay/Cuckoo/Ensemble), Rudy Guerrero* (Pop/Unk/Ron), Lisa Hu (Sam), Julie Kuwabara (3 Ladies/Cuckoo/Ensemble), Amanda Nguyen* (3 Ladies/Cuckoo/Ensemble), Dom Refuerzo (Ren), Mickey Sinner (Worker/Ensemble), and Paula Vercudia-Sison (Lin).



Written by Reed Flores and directed by Michelle Talgarow, the creative team for Cuckoo Edible Magic includes Mikiko Uesegi** (Scenic Design), Ray Oppenheimer (Lighting Design), Joan Osato (Projection Design), James Ard (Sound Design), Madeline Berger (Costume, Hair, and Makeup Design), Heidi Button (Props Design), Landyn Endo (Fight Choreographer), Colm McNally (Master Carpenter), Tyler Miller (Production Manager), Enkidu Khan* (Stage Manager), and Lauren Quan*(Assistant Stage Manager).





*Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

** Member of United Scenic Artists

Comments