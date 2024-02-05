Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

The first Filipino American musical celebrating the work and legacy of labor leader and United Farm Worker co-founder Larry Itliong, announces the full casting for the premiere of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY.

Based on the book Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong, written by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta, the musical takes us on the journey of Itliong's origin to his posthumous recognition "Larry Itliong Day" by the State of California in 2015.

The show launches at the Brava Theater in the Mission District (2781 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110) with previews beginning March 16, 2024 running through Sunday, April 14, 2024. The opening night, on Saturday, March 23 2024, has already sold out.

"There are so many special aspects that drew me to this piece...I knew [this was] a special team and I knew that they were onto something...incredibly necessary, valuable in terms of the types of stories the world needs to hear in this moment." said director and choreographer, Billy Bustamante.

Filipino Americans Take Center Stage

The Broadway credited cast is led by Eymard Meneses Cabling* (Brothers Paranormal) as Elder Larry and Joshua Carandang* (Xena: Warrior Musical) as Larry. Joining Cabling and Carandang are Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan (I, Too, Sing America), Marah Sotelo (Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), Bebe Browning* (NBC's Manifest), and Daniel Lloyd Pias (Grease).

Rounding out the cast are Kurt Tijamo (Mame), Kylie Abucay (Little Shop of Horrors), Rocky James Concepcion (The Spongebob Musical), Jaron Liclican (The Little Mermaid), VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ (Kinky Boots), and Romelo Urbi (Little Shop of Horrors).

Larry the Musical is a community-supported labor of love directed & choreographed by Billy Bustamante (Here Lies Love, Here We Are). Written and executive produced by Gayle Romasanta, music composed and executive produced by Bryan Pangilinan, music direction/co-composition/orchestration by Sean Kana, folk music consultation by Herna Cruz-Louie, production and costume design by Ciriaco Sayoc, lighting design by Danielle Ferguson, projection design by Joan Osato, sound design by Elliott Orr, assistant direction and assistant choreography by Hannah Balagot, co-written by Kevin Camia, and associate music directed by Alica Jeffrey.

"We're finally telling a story that needs to be told of a man who is absolutely paramount to Filipinos past, present, and future," music director and co-composer Sean Kana shares.

Currently, Filipino Americans are the largest Asian American group in 10 of the 13 western states, one of the most rapidly growing Asian American populations in the nation. As the oldest Asian population in the nation, there are few mentions and accurate representations of their contributions to U.S. History. The San Francisco Bay Area is the second most populous region for Filipinos in the United States, with Filipinos making up to 4.6% of San Francisco's population. It is only fitting the launch of this production takes place where Filipinos are a prominent part of California's history.

Larry the Musical is produced by Francis Novero; Rosario Pangilinan; community activist, publisher, filmmaker and founder of Positively Filipino Mona Lisa Yuchengco; San Francisco State University Professor of Ethnic Studies, Filipina/x/o American Literature and Art, and founder of Pin@y Educational Partnerships (PEP) Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales; and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor, author, psychologist, activist and President of the Filipino American National Historical Society Dr. Kevin Nadal.

For more information visit Larry the Musical and follow on Instagram: @larrythemusical. To purchase tickets visit Click Here.

Showtimes (18 performances total):

Previews

Sat, March 16, 8pm

Sun, March 17, 2pm

Tue, March 19, 8pm

Wed, March 20, 8pm

Friday, March 22, 8pm

Sat, March 23, 8pm Opening Night *SOLD OUT*

Week 1

Wed, March 27, 8pm

Thurs, March 28, 8pm

Fri, March 29, 8pm

Sat, March 30, 2pm and 8pm

Week 2

Wed, April 3, 8pm

Thur, April 4, 8pm

Frid, April 5, 8pm

Sat, April 6, 2pm and 5pm

Sun, April 7, 2pm

Week 3

Wed, April 10, 8pm

Thurs, April 11, 8pm

Fri, April 12, 8pm

Sat, April 13, 2pm and 8pm

Sun, April 14, 2pm *Closing Night*



*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.