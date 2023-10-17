Cast And Creative Team Set For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at San Jose Stage Company

The San Jose Stage Company has revealed the complete cast and creative team for The Play That Goes Wrong, which will run from November 15 – December 17, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The madcap hit from Broadway and the West End, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, will be directed by Kenneth Kelleher. Ticket prices range from $44 to $84 and can be purchased online at Click Here or through the box office at (408) 283-7142.



Multi-award-winning hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is a hilarious mash-up of Monty Python, mystery, and door-slamming farces raises the curtain on the opening night of the newest production by Cornley University Drama Society, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to very, very wrong. Their 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted on stage including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Still, the accident-prone thespians bravely battle the odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!



"Just in time for the holidays," Artistic Director Randall King enthusiastically remarks, "we are thrilled to present The Play That Goes Wrong, created by the brilliant comedic trio of Lewis, Sayer, and Shields. With a talented ensemble of actors and an exceptional creative team, this uproarious farce guarantees plenty of laughter and surprises and is the perfect entertainment for the holiday season.”



The cast for The Play That Goes Wrong will feature Jonathan Rhys Williams* as “Chris,” Johnny Moreno* as “Jonathan,” Will Springhorn Jr.* as “Robert,” Keith Pinto* as “Dennis,” Maggie Mason* as “Sandra,” Sean Okuniewicz* as “Max,” Vivienne Truong as “Annie,” and Nick Mandracchia as “Trevor.”



In addition to Kenneth Kelleher+, the creative and production team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Design), Ashley Garlick (Costume Design), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), Michael Storm (Fight Choreographer), Kimberly Mohne Hill (Dialect Coach), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Painting) and Iliana Karbowski* (Stage Manager),



*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the union professional stage directors and choreographers .



Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields met while training at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Their first collaboration, The Play That Goes Wrong (Best New Comedy, Olivier Awards 2015) started on the UK fringe before opening in the West End in 2014. Similar success has followed with their third show, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, which played the Criterion Theatre in London. Their second project, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, is a regular Christmas fixture on the West End and was adapted for broadcast on BBC One in 2016.



ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.



San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay’s leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.



The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company, including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and 50 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).



Attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region’s economic and creative landscape.



TICKET INFORMATION

