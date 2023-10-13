Cast And Creative Team Set For 42nd Street Moon's MAME

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the 3-Time Tony Award®-winning musical MAME, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. MAME is based on the novel by Patrick Dennis and the play “Auntie Mame” by Lawrence and Lee.

42nd Street Moon’s production of MAME is directed by Becky Potter, with music direction by Tim Fletcher and choreography by Lori Wood. MAME runs from November 2 – 19, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $78 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/mame.

“MAME is a celebration of life – living with joy and optimism, no matter your situation,” said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. “It’s also about found family: not always the people you’re closely related to, but the people who will always be with you, thick or thin. They share life’s joys and sorrows and adventures with you, and they’ll always be there for you. And who else but the great Jerry Herman could write a score that so brilliantly shares that message? You’ll leave the theatre singing and smiling!”

With spirit, humor, class and wit, MAME continues to thrill audiences around the globe. Enjoy one of musical theatre’s all-time greatest heroines in this hilarious and touching adaptation of Patrick Dennis’s bestselling memoir. Jerry Herman’s joyously optimistic score includes the rousing title number, plus “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Bosom Buddies,” “Open a New Window” and more!

The cast of MAME will feature Joseph Alvarado (Beau/Mr. Upson), Jesse Caldwell* (Babcock), Azzy David (Young Patrick), Mark Farrell* (Lindsay), Cindy Goldfield* (Mame), Nick Ishimaru (Ito), Tania Johnson* (Mother Burnside/Mrs. Upson), Elizabeth Jones (Vera Charles), Larissa Kelloway (Sally Cato/Ensemble), Lillian Kurtz (Ensemble), Joel Ochoa (Junior Babcock/Ensemble), Sarah Schori (Fan/Pegeen/Ensemble), Jillian A. Smith (Gloria/Ensemble), Kurt Tijamo (Patrick), and Elise Youssef* (Agnes Gooch).

In addition to Becky Potter, Tim Fletcher, and Leslie Waggoner, the creative team and production staff of MAME includes Alicia Lerner* (Stage Manager), Cali Gomez* (Assistant Stage Manager), Danielle Ferguson (Lighting Designer), Sheryl Weiss (Costume Designer), Amanda Stuart (Scenic Designer), and Rover Spotts (Technical Director).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

MAME runs approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes (includes an intermission).

Tickets to MAME run from $30.00 - $78.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/mame or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

The 2023-2024 Season will continue with FALSETTOS (February 29 – March 17, 2024), FOREVER PLAID (April 18 – May 5, 2024), and BRIGHT STAR (June 6 – 23, 2024).