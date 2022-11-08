Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carole J Bufford Plays The Venetian Room This Month

The performance is on Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Carole J Bufford Plays The Venetian Room This Month

Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 season featuring exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, continues with multi award-winning star, Carole J. Bufford, on Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. in her frothy hit show, Vintage Pop! Just announced, an all-star trio of renowned musicians will collaborate with Ms. Benko: music director and pianist Todd Schroeder; bassist Daniel Fabricant; and David Rokeach on drums all at the Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco.

Bay Area Cabaret Founder and Executive Producer Marilyn Levinson said, "The new season will welcome the exciting debut of new artists alongside the heartfelt return of stars special to the Bay Area Cabaret family all in the splendor of the elegant Venetian Room. With all of these fabulous artists, I look forward to sharing their singing, their stories and their talent -- creating new memories for all of us who cherish this artform."

Carole J. Bufford is the recipient of Broadway World's "Vocalist of the Year," a Mabel Mercer Foundation award winner and the recipient of adoring praise from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times ("The real thing: You know it when you see it." - Stephen Holden.) Her new hit show, Vintage Pop!, explores how the style and sound of pop music developed over the years spanning the decades of the 1920s to '80s. Expect to hear fresh takes on music originally made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, The Animals, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sting, Tina Turner, and more!




Leap Into The Holiday Season With DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Photo
Leap Into The Holiday Season With DEAR SAN FRANCISCO
Leap into the holiday season with the show thousands have fallen head over heels for! Starting November 22, Club Fugazi will be decking the hall and sprinkling joyful holiday touches into the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show, Dear San Francisco. Guests will also find holiday favorites appearing on the popular menu of food and beverage options.
ROE V WADE THEATER ANTHOLOGY Is Now Available On Demand Until December 1 Photo
ROE V WADE THEATER ANTHOLOGY Is Now Available On Demand Until December 1
Remote Theater, an award-winning, online theater company born at the beginning of the pandemic, has announced that THE CHOICE, an anthology of seven short plays about the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade, is now available on demand, free of charge, until December 1, 2022.
Interview: Allen Shearer, Claudia Stevens of PROSPEROS ISLAND at Herbst Theater Photo
Interview: Allen Shearer, Claudia Stevens of PROSPERO'S ISLAND at Herbst Theater
Set for a March 25, 2023, premiere at the Herbst Theater, the upcoming opera is based on The Tempest
San Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait Series Photo
San Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait Series
San Francisco Opera's Webby Award-winning In Song video portrait series continues with the release of In Song: Pretty Yende. Filmed on location in Piet Retief and Cape Town, this new episode features the enthralling South African soprano Pretty Yende, who makes her Company debut as Violetta in a new production of Verdi's La Traviata opening November 11.

