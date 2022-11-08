Carole J Bufford Plays The Venetian Room This Month

Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 season featuring exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, continues with multi award-winning star, Carole J. Bufford, on Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. in her frothy hit show, Vintage Pop! Just announced, an all-star trio of renowned musicians will collaborate with Ms. Benko: music director and pianist Todd Schroeder; bassist Daniel Fabricant; and David Rokeach on drums all at the Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco.

Bay Area Cabaret Founder and Executive Producer Marilyn Levinson said, "The new season will welcome the exciting debut of new artists alongside the heartfelt return of stars special to the Bay Area Cabaret family all in the splendor of the elegant Venetian Room. With all of these fabulous artists, I look forward to sharing their singing, their stories and their talent -- creating new memories for all of us who cherish this artform."

Carole J. Bufford is the recipient of Broadway World's "Vocalist of the Year," a Mabel Mercer Foundation award winner and the recipient of adoring praise from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times ("The real thing: You know it when you see it." - Stephen Holden.) Her new hit show, Vintage Pop!, explores how the style and sound of pop music developed over the years spanning the decades of the 1920s to '80s. Expect to hear fresh takes on music originally made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, The Animals, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sting, Tina Turner, and more!