California Symphony Presents RHYTHM AND REVELRY Featuring the Pacific Mambo Orchestra

The irresistible beat of Latin Big Band music will fill the air when California Symphony presents Rhythms and Revelry, an unforgettable evening of Havana-themed glamour and entertainment. The fundraising event features the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Pacific Mambo Orchestra, renowned for high energy performances that fuse Classical, Pop, Mambo, Timba, Cha Cha, Bolero, and more.

Guests are invited to dress to the nines in Hot Havana attire/black tie optional as they enjoy open bar cocktails with Music Director Donato Cabrera followed by a delicious three-course meal, and live and silent auctions. Held at the elegant Claremont Hotel, a treasured Bay Area landmark nestled in the hills of Berkeley, the night ends on a sweet note with an after-party in the Meritage Room, where attendees can enjoy drinks and desserts while overlooking the San Francisco Bay.

Rhythms and Revelry is produced by the creators of Symphony Royale and the acclaimed Symphony Surround immersive orchestra experience. Proceeds from this event benefit the California Symphony and its music education programs, serving local underserved students and launching the careers of young American composers

For more information or to purchase a table/sponsorship ($5000 - $25,000), the public can call (925) 280-2490. Remaining individual tickets will go on sale in March.