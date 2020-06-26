California Symphony Goes Online with FRESH LOOK—THE SYMPHONY EXPOSED

California Symphony's ground-breaking adult education course Fresh Look-The Symphony Exposed returns for its third iteration this July 2020. For participants' comfort and convenience-and to keep up with course demand after the first two sell-out sessions-this summer the course will be offered 100% online.



Over the course of four consecutive Tuesday evenings in July - 7, 14, 21, 28 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. - participants will meet online and receive a grounding in the basics of orchestras, the role of the conductor, and the history of classical music, as well as getting familiar with works by key composers. New for 2020, the course is offered exclusively online, and classes take a more thematic approach to the material to include issues like race, gender, and representation.



Fresh Look-The Symphony Exposed was conceived as part of California Symphony's innovative approach to audience development, to make classical music more appealing to an increasingly diverse population. The Symphony's emphasis on creating a welcoming experience and providing education opportunities outside of the concert hall has grabbed local and national headlines. What's more, these initiatives are working, with subscriptions up +26% in 2019/20 compared with the previous season, and up +87% compared to five seasons ago. The 2020 class is also available in Spanish to better serve the Hispanic population. The accessible price tag of $25 for the entire four-part course remains unchanged from previous years.



Fresh Look is taught by instructor Scott Foglesong, who is Chair of Musicianship and Music Theory at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, California Symphony program notes annotator, and contributing writer and lecturer with the San Francisco Symphony. Foglesong is an award-winning lecturer whose "advance preparation, humor, and ability to connect are a model that should properly be supported as a performing art" (San Francisco Classical Voice). California Symphony's Music Director Donato Cabrera will lead participants in an interactive Q&A session after the lecture, and Senior Director of Operations and Education Sunshine Deffner will facilitate.



Of the course, Cabrera says "California Symphony has been pointing a way forward for orchestras everywhere as we reach out to audiences beyond the traditional base, and the Fresh Look adult education series is another fine example of this work. Offering this course online is not only prudent considering our current circumstances, it also presents an opportunity to expand the orchestra's footprint and to better serve classically-curious audiences across the Bay Area, our state, and even beyond."



Executive Director Lisa Dell says "I'm proud of the way California Symphony continues to innovate by using technology to deepen relationships with patrons and donors in a time when the need for connection through music has never been greater. The team here has been proactive in finding tech solutions and I'm delighted to partner with Chicago-based start-up Stream Club to make this course possible."



Course instructor Scott Foglesong says "I'm delighted to share my passion and enthusiasm for classical music through this wonderful class for a third consecutive summer. It's been exciting to see class numbers rise. Going online now, the sky is the limit in terms of who can join and enhance their enjoyment of all things orchestra."



Enrollment is open now. The course can be purchased at californiasymphony.org/FreshLook or by calling the office at 925.280.2490 ext. 3006.



This class is offered with support from the Walnut Creek Library Foundation and Walnut Creek Civic Pride.



COURSE DETAILS

Tickets for Fresh Look-The Symphony Exposed are $25, which covers all four classes. Register at californiasymphony.org/FreshLook or call the office at 925.280.2490 X3006.

Who should attend: Anyone with an interest in learning more about classical music, ages 18 to 99+.

Dates: LIVE online on Tuesdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Encore viewing: Each class is available on-demand for encore enjoyment for one week.

Classes

1: Orchestra 101 | You Could Google it, or... [July 7, 7:00 to 8:30 PM]

2: Classical Music | Coming into its Own [July 14, 7:00 to 8:30 PM]

3: Composers | The Political Animals [July 21, 7:00 to 8:30 PM]

4: Music of our Time | A Kaleidescope [July 28, 7:00 to 8:30 PM]



For class details, visit the website.



Also offered in Spanish LIVE on Mondays at 7:00 to 8:30 PM, on July 13, 20, 27 and Aug 3. Lectures will be subtitled in Spanish and simultaneous translation will be available for the live Q&A afterwards. Spanish course tickets available at californiasymphony.org/NuevaVision

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You