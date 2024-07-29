California Shakespeare Theater Launches Fundraising Campaign to Complete 50th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



California Shakespeare Theater is launching a $350,000 fundraising campaign in order to complete their production of As You Like It, directed by Elizabeth Carter. The show is scheduled to open September 14th, 2024, as the sole production of Cal Shakes' already reduced 50th Anniversary Season.



“The last thing we wanted to do was to announce yet another emergency fundraising campaign,” said Executive Director Clive Worsley. “Every theater is struggling with the loss of our longtime arts funding and slowly trying to rebuild our audiences, and unfortunately we were also unable to escape that impact.”



The fundraising campaign launched Thursday, July 25 on GoFundMe with the theme of “This Wide and Universal Theatre,” taken from a passage in As You Like It: “Thou seest we are not all alone unhappy. / This wide and universal theater / Presents more woeful pageants than the scene / Wherein we play in.” (AYLI 2.vii)

Cal Shakes is hopeful that the needed funding goal will be swiftly met. Production is already well underway, with the set designed by Nina Ball already built and awaiting installation, and costumes by Maggie Whitaker being prepared for fittings. Rehearsals begin August 13.

As You Like It is directed by Elizabeth Carter, with an entirely local team of cast and creatives.

The creative team includes Nina Ball (Scenic Design), Jessica Berman (Vocal and Text Coach), MaryBeth Cavanaugh (Choreographer), Russell Champa (Lighting Design), Ben Chau-Chiu (Assistant Director), William Thomas Hodgson (Assistant Choreographer), Teddy Hulsker (Sound Designer and Composer), Philippa Kelly (Dramaturg), Dave Maier (Fight Choreographer), Charlie Meija (Assistant Lighting Designer), Jeunée Simon (Intimacy Coordinator), Maggie Whitaker (Costume Designer), and Phoenix Williams (Assistant Costume Designer).

The cast of As You Like It includes Bay Area luminaries Sofia Ahmad, Catherine Castellanos, Sam Jackson, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Alicia M. P. Nelson, Jed Parsario, Jessica Powell, Stacy Ross, Nic Sommerfeld, Chris Steele, and Wiley Naman Strasser.

