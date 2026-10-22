COME FROM AWAY to Open at Revival Hall in November
Performances will run November 13 to December 6, 2026.
The Royal Underground Theatre Company will present the Tony-winning musical as an immersive, actor-musician production at Revival Hall in San Francisco, with a cast of twelve performing live instruments throughout the 100-minute show.
In September 2001, 38 planes were ordered out of the sky and landed in Gander, Newfoundland, a town of about 10,000 with an airport built for a different era. Nearly 7,000 passengers got off those planes, and the town's population almost doubled overnight. What happened next is the show: barbecues at two in the morning, school gyms turned into bedrooms, bus drivers who crossed their own picket line to help, strangers handing house keys to strangers. People fell in love. People got into arguments. A whole lot of people got screeched in. By the time the planes left, nobody wanted to go.
THE STAGING
Orchestra seating includes seats on the stage floor and on risers, so you're close enough to see the sweat. The cast transforms in full view, swapping between the people of Gander and the travelers they took in with nothing but a jacket and a shift in posture. No fourth wall, and no intermission to break the spell.
CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM
The cast features Melody Payne Alonso, Harrison Alter, Arup Chakrabarti, Tyler Crosby-Jolliffe, Shiv Harris, Tyler Hedrick, Cassidy Hill, Nicole Naffaa, Olivia Quinn, CJ Strickland, Abigail Wissink and Gilead Wurman.
Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Directed by Enrico Banson. Executive Producer Jenny Banson. Produced by Jerianne Banson. Music Direction by Aaron Tan. Movement and Choreography by Michelle Freschi. Production Stage Manager and Costume Supervisor Maggie Carpenter. Production Design by Christopher Jones. Lighting Design by Ashley Munday. Band: Aaron Tan (keyboard), Jerianne Banson (drums and percussion), Sam Tsitrin (bass) and Jordan Walker (guitar).
Performances run from November 13 through December 6, 2026, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. A special post-show talkback will take place on Sunday, November 22. The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. Tickets range from $35 to $45.
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