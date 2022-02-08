CITY OF GHOSTS Premieres At ODC Theatre

Joe Landini Dance presents the world premiere of City of Ghosts at ODC Theatre March 18, 19 and 20, 2022. This new work by Joe Landini features additional choreography by his collaborator, Amy Lewis. This 30th anniversary of Joe Landini Dance features invited guest artists who appear in their own pieces. Three different programs on three nights will be shown. Tickets are $25 for each evening. Ticketholders should check ODC Theatre website for safety protocol updates.

On Opening Night, Friday, March 18, 2022, special guest host Juanita MORE! will be raising money for her 18th Annual Pride Party to be held in June of 2022. More is MORE! is a feature of the opening night's festivities which also includes a post-show reception. This choreographic homage to the couture of Mr. David designed for Miss MORE! is complete with music composed by the Tammy Hall Trio.

City of Ghosts, a new dance piece by Joe Landini, is a series of recollections of his past 30 years living in San Francisco, where he reflects, "I'm fascinated with how unreliable memory is and how quickly cities change. I'm constantly trying to keep up with the changes, but I'm trapped by how I remember them." This five-part dance piece has sections where the dancers guide the audience members through a meditation on loss and fractured memories. The athletic movement in City of Ghosts was inspired by the resilience and adaptations people need in order to deal with gentrification.i??

Background: Joe Landini received his BA in choreography from UC Irvine and his MA in choreography from the Laban Centre in London. His choreography has been presented at the San Francisco International Arts Festival, Trolley Dances as well as festivals in Santa Cruz, Marin, Sacramento, Monterey, Mexico City, Laguna Beach, London and Santa Fe, New Mexico. He founded SAFEhouse for the Performing Arts in 2007, and continues to head the company. He received a GOLDIE award from the SF Bay Guardian in 2012, and a Sustained Achievement Award from the Isadora Duncan Dance Awards in 2020.