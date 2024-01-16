BroadwaySF & Book Passage Present UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH RUPAUL

Tickets on-sale Friday, January 19 at 9 a.m. PT at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

BroadwaySF & Book Passage Present UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH RUPAUL

Today, BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, and Book Passage announced UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with RuPaul, the latest installment in BroadwaySF's Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage.

UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with RuPaul will take place on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.). Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, January 19 at 9 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com. Each ticket includes a copy of RuPaul's soon-to-be-released memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. VIP Meet-and-Greet packages are available.

In this one-night-only event, international drag superstar and pop culture icon RuPaul will delve into conversations about his soon-to-be-released memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings—a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance. A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity, The House of Hidden Meanings is a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag.
 
Central to RuPaul's success has been his chameleonic adaptability. From drag icon to powerhouse producer of one of the world's largest television franchises, RuPaul's ever-shifting nature has always been part of his brand as both supermodel and supermogul. Yet that adaptability has made him enigmatic to the public. In this memoir, his most intimate and detailed book yet, RuPaul makes himself truly known.

In The House of Hidden Meanings, RuPaul strips away all artifice and recounts the story of his life with breathtaking clarity and tenderness, bringing his signature wisdom and wit to his own biography. From his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, to forging an identity in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to finding enduring love with his husband Georges LeBar and self-acceptance in sobriety, RuPaul excavates his own biography life-story, uncovering new truths and insights in his personal history.

Here in RuPaul's singular and extraordinary story is a manual for living—a personal philosophy that testifies to the value of chosen family, the importance of harnessing what makes you different, and the transformational power of facing yourself fearlessly.

A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity, The House of Hidden Meanings is a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag. “I've always loved to view the world with analytical eyes, examining what lies beneath the surface. Here, the focus is on my own life—as RuPaul Andre Charles,” says RuPaul.




