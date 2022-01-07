BroadwaySF Announces Booster Requirement

BroadwaySF announced today its updated ticketholder policy for COVID-19. The policy reflects new regulations from the City of San Francisco designed to further protect the safety of all patrons. The policy is in effect for all performances at BroadwaySF's Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres and for all ticketholders.

Through January 31, 2022, all ticketholders 12 years of age or older are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into a BroadwaySF Theatre. "Fully vaccinated" means that a ticketholder's performance is at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose. All ticketholders 12 years of age or older must also bring a photo ID. They accept the following as proof of vaccination- a physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record.

Guests under 12, when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult may enter the theatre with ONE of the following:

• Proof of one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine at least 14 days before the performance date OR

• A negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test OR

• A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test. COVID-19 antibody tests are not valid and will not be accepted.

Children under 5 are not admitted.

All patrons, regardless of age, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times (except when consuming food or beverage in the lobby or auditorium). Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted for eating or drinking - masks must be worn between bites and sips.

Beginning February 1, 2022, in addition to the above requirements, and in accordance with City of San Francisco mandates:

All ticketholders 16 years of age and older who are eligible must present proof of a vaccination Booster. The Booster requirement is for all individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (eligible after 5 months following completion of the initial Pfizer vaccine series; 6 months for Moderna) or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (eligible after 2 months following vaccination). The Booster must have been completed at least one week prior to your scheduled performance.

All ticketholders ages 12-15 must continue to show proof of full vaccination, but no Booster is required at this time.

All ticketholders ages 5-11 (or their parents or guardians) must show for each child either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test taken within 24 hours of performance OR a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours before scheduled performance. COVID-19 Antibody tests are not accepted.

Children under 5 are not admitted.

All ticketholders 12 years of age or older must also bring a photo ID. We accept the following as proof of vaccination - a physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record.

All patrons, regardless of age, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times (except when consuming food or beverage in the lobby or auditorium). Prolonged periods of mask removal are not permitted for eating or drinking - masks must be worn between bites and sips.

Policies are subject to change and will be based on the advice and expertise of the medical community, the City, and in consultation with each individual production. For safety and peace of mind, patrons are advised to check BroadwaySF's COVID-19 FAQ page, broadwaysf.com, at least one-week prior to performance for the most current information.