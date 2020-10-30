BroadwayHD Expands Partnership With San Francisco Opera, Adding MOBY-DICK to Their November Lineup

The award-winning opera created by composer Jake Heggie and Librettist Gene Scheer follows “Show Boat” and “Porgy and Bess".

BroadwayHD will be expanding their partnership with the revered San Francisco Opera with the debut of Moby-Dick by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer on November 17th. Moby-Dick is only the latest work to come to BroadwayHD from the opera company with the Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and Hammerstein II/Kern's Show Boat debuting earlier this fall. The expansion of the slate with San Francisco Opera is part of BroadwayHD's effort to showcase the best of live theater and other live performances not only on Broadway, but from venues across the U.S. and the globe.

Composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer's award-winning Moby-Dick brings a thrilling new musical dimension to one of the towering classics of American literature, Herman Melville's celebrated novel. The Bay Area premiere ran for eight performances in the fall of 2012 at the historic War Memorial Opera House, to great critical acclaim.

In addition to Moby-Dick, BroadwayHD recently brought two additional iconic productions from San Francisco Opera to their streaming service: Porgy and Bess and Show Boat. The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess debuted on BroadwayHD in September. Eric Owens (Porgy) and Laquita Mitchell (Bess) lead an amazing cast, led by internationally acclaimed conductor John DeMain, who's 1976 recording of Porgy and Bess won a Grammy and remains a benchmark interpretation of this masterpiece. The performance was recorded live in High Definition at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco in 2009. Meanwhile Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern's classic production, Show Boat, which arrived on the service in October, was directed by Francesca Zambello and features Heidi Stober, Michael Todd Simpson, Bill Irwin, Harriet Harris, Patricia Racette and more.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

