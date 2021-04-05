Broadway San Jose Announces Updated Season Lineup

Today, Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer announced the updated season lineup that will make up the company's upcoming season. The season opens with HAMILTON (October 12-31, 2021), followed by the all-new touring production of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical, HAIRSPRAY (November 23-28, 2021) (replacing the previously-announced Anastasia). The season also includes the previously-announced Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (January 18-23, 2022); the hit musical comedy, TOOTSIE (April 19-24, 2022); the Tony and Grammy Award­-winning pop culture phenomenon, DEAR EVAN HANSEN (June 8-19, 2022); and Diane Paulus's new staging of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776 (May 16-21, 2023).

Subscribers can also take advantage of six add-on productions, including the culinary variety show, Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS (November 15, 2021); the spellbinding new holiday production, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS (December 30, 2021); the sell-out hit musical, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (January 12, 2022); the international Irish dancing spectacle, RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW (February 25-27, 2022); the 25th anniversary farewell tour of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical, RENT (April 8-10, 2022); and the critically-acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical, COME FROM AWAY (July 12-17, 2022).

"We are so excited to welcome audiences back to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts for a season full of Broadway hits, including several San Francisco Bay Area exclusives and can't-miss returning favorites," said Feyer. "We are working diligently behind-the-scenes to create and expand new safety protocols and on-site operations to ensure a positive experience for our patrons, staff, and cast and crew members."

Broadway San Jose season subscriptions start as low as $280 for the basic six-show package and can be purchased beginning Monday, May 3, 2021 by visiting broadwaysanjose.com or emailing seasontickets@broadwaysanjose.com . A limited number of President's Club memberships are available, which include center orchestra seats, access to the President's Club Lounge with exclusive-use restrooms and bar, complimentary snacks, invitations to cast parties and other special events, a welcome gift (for full season subscribers), plus concierge service for purchasing theatre tickets in New York, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. To purchase a President's Club membership, email Sally Souders at ssouders@broadwaysanjose.com

Season ticket holders receive a significant discount versus regular single ticket prices. Other benefits include preferred seating, ticket exchanges, and special offers. In addition, season ticket holders will be invited to subscriber events and receptions held throughout the year, as well as access to Subscriber Lounges located on each side of the Center for the Performing Arts before every performance and at intermission.

All performances for Broadway San Jose's season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.

Broadway San Jose's Safe and Clean Commitment designed to enhance safety and minimize risk for patrons, the casts and crews of national tours that Broadway San Jose is hosting, and all of Broadway San Jose's Team Members. It ensures the hygiene and sanitation practices of the theatres meet or exceed regulatory requirements and the recommendations of the CDC. This commitment also includes new cleanliness protocols that meet or exceed Broadway San Jose's already rigorous standards. These protocols are based on the most current information available on sanitization and cleanliness for the live entertainment venue and hospitality industry, as well as other pertinent industries. As we move forward, Broadway San Jose will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC and state and county officials for the latest public health innovations to continually update these procedures. The Broadway San Jose Safe and Clean Commitment covers all of the lobbies, seating areas, stage, backstage, and concession areas. Masks will be required of all patrons and Broadway San Jose Team Members. Social distancing is not required while in the theater. To learn about Broadway San Jose's Clean and Safe Commitment, visit www.broadwaysanjose.com

Broadway San Jose is a partnership between The Nederlander Organization of New York and Team San Jose, the managing entity for San Jose's publicly-held performance venues and civic centers.

HAMILTON

OCTOBER 12-31, 2021



HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice.

HAIRSPRAY

NOVEMBER 23-28, 2021

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

DECEMBER 30, 2021

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production-A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

JANUARY 12, 2022

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the stage after a sold-out worldwide tour and their latest blockbuster tour of North America where they received standing ovations everywhere.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel . It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

JANUARY 18-23, 2022

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now San Jose's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

FEBRUARY 25-27, 2022

RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

RENT - 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR

APRIL 8-10, 2022

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson 's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theatre.

RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. The extraordinary RENT fan community spans every continent and every generation - including many born over a decade after the show opened on Broadway.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around-the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this illustrious touring production.

Come join us to celebrate 25 years of "La Vie Bohème." 13,140,000 minutes of the one and only RENT.

TOOTSIE

APRIL 19-24, 2022

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

NOVEMBER 10-29, 2020

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a beautiful musical for anyone with a beating heart." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

*** SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON ***

COME FROM AWAY

JULY 12-17, 2022

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus