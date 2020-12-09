Broadway By The Bay Harnesses The Holiday Spirit And Releases Its First Holiday Album

Broadway by the Bay is ending the year by releasing Home, Hope & Holidays, a holiday musical celebration recorded by its alumni artists. The album features 21 holiday favorites, sung by over 65 alumni artists and musicians.

The album was recorded completely remotely from the artists' homes, and mixed remotely, to ensure adherence to the local health department protocols. The result is a truly inspiring and joyous collection of holiday music that embodies the artistry, generosity, and collaboration that are the hallmarks of Broadway by the Bay.

Home, Hope & Holidays features alumni from all over the United States and beyond, including Guam and the Netherlands. With productions halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the community theatre industry decimated, the company wanted to find a new way to engage its artists. Producer Alicia Jeffrey, who is also the Executive Artistic Director of BBBay, says "We've wanted to do a holiday album for quite a while, but the usual production schedule made it very difficult to do. This year, thanks to this extended "intermission", we were able to find that time. We wanted to bring joy to our audiences, and engage our incredible community of artists. It has been four months of intense collaboration but I could not be more proud of the outcome. It has truly been a gift." Jeffrey also served as a Music Director on the project, alongside Resident Music Director Sean Kana and frequent collaborator and vocal director, Daniel Lloyd Pias. The album was mixed and mastered by Lane Sanders.

"It was so easy to say 'yes' to Alicia when she asked me to be a part of the album! The entire BBBay family of performers, musicians, and behind-the-scenes creative staff bring such passion and innovation to all they do. So, to have the chance to virtually gather and spread our Holiday cheer and talent with everyone during this challenging year was so fulfilling and joyful!" Daniel Lloyd Pias, Music Director

The artists on the album range from local favorites to Broadway stars. Many found the project to be a wonderful creative outlet during a year where live performance has been prohibited. Bay Area native Taylor Iman Jones performed in BBBay's 2015 production of West Side Story, and has gone on to star on Broadway in such shows as Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels, and the Los Angeles company of Hamilton. She is set to star in the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada.

"Broadway by the Bay has a way of making everyone feel special, whether you're on the stage or in the audience. I wanted to be a part of this album so that I could join them in spreading joy and warmth this holiday season." -- Taylor Iman Jones, Vocalist

"Doing this album brought me back to my high school choir days! Learning and hearing how harmonies fit together like that is one of my favorite things. Getting to do it with other ridiculously talented singers from the BBBay family was a god send for the "covid holidays". I'm so happy to contribute and remember what it's like to work with my theatre family." -- Jessica Coker, Vocalist

The album was also an opportunity for the musicians traditionally found in the BBBay orchestras to come together remotely. In addition to providing instrumental tracks, many contributed new arrangements of holiday favorites to the project. Original album artwork was provided by Kelly James Tighe, a frequent scenic designer for BBBay.

HOME, HOPE & HOLIDAYS is available on all music streaming platforms, and CD's are also available for purchase. Please visit www.bbbay.org/homehopeholidays for full album credits, additional information, and for streaming and purchase links.

BBBay has also launched its ARTIST MARKETPLACE, featuring products and services offered by its artists. Since performing artists have had little to no opportunity to work during the pandemic, the Artist Marketplace provides a place to share their services directly with the public.

The marketplace is available at www.bbbay.org. Listings are divided into three categories: 1) Arts, Education & Performance; 2) Products; and, 3) Professional Services. Jeffrey says "We are very passionate about supporting our artist community. This has been a long time in the making, and we're thrilled to launch it this season! Hopefully people will consider shopping locally and supporting the artist community."