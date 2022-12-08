Bread & Butter Theatre to Return to the Stage This Winter With David Hare's SKYLIGHT
After a three year hiatus, Bread & Butter Theatre will return to Potrero Stage with David Hare's Tony and Olivier award-winning play Skylight.
Broadway and the West End applauded this intensely clear-sighted play about a love affair. Kyra is surprised to see the son of her former lover in the doorway of her chilly London flat. He hopes she will reconcile with his distraught, now widowed, father. Is the gap between them unbridgeable, or can they resurrect their relationship?
Bill Peters directs this deeply compassionate play at Potrero Stage, featuring Lana Palmer as Kyra Hollis, Bruce Avery as Tom Sergeant and Tyler Aguallo as Edward Sergeant.
Director Bill Peters notes, "In Skylight, David Hare explores the ways in which the politics of larger society and the emotional life of individuals are inextricably bound together. Written in the shadow of Thatcherism, we can see the echoes of this piece resonate in our current political climate."
Skylight runs January 12 - 21, 2023. Opening Night is January 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10-$40 and available at www.breadandbuttertheatre.com.
Bread & Butter Theatre's production of Skylight is presented as part of PlayGround's Potrero Stage Presenting Program.
More About Director, Bill Peters
Bill Peters received his training at the Yale School of Drama, and has worked professionally in Canada (at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival), and throughout the United States. His professional work includes directing at the Magic Theater in San Francisco, where he remounted his award-winning original adaptation of Herman Melville's novel, Moby Dick. For Jewel Theatre, he directed Of Mice and Men, Three Days of Rain, Harper Regan, Dance of Death, and directed and co-produced an all-female Hamlet. Much of his work over the past fifteen years has centered on developing techniques for adapting non-theatrical material to the stage, and directing the works of Shakespeare. He recently directed A Midsummer Night's Dream at San Francisco State University. His MCT production of Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors was named Best Comedy of 2003 by the Santa Cruz Sentinel. He is currently preparing a production of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 for Jewel Theater.
More About Playwright, David Hare
David Hare is one of the UK's most prolific and critically acclaimed writers, having written extensively for the stage, television and film. Hare was recently described by the Washington Post as 'the premiere political dramatist writing in English'. For his work in theatre he has received eight Laurence Olivier Award nominations, winning the award twice, for Racing Demon in 1990 and Skylight in 1996. He has also received three Tony Award nominations for Plenty in 1985, Racing Demon in 1996 and Skylight in 1997.
Hare has received various award nominations for his film work, including two Academy Award nominations for The Hours (2002), and The Reader (2008); two Golden Globe Award nominations; and five BAFTA Award nominations.
