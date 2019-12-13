Bread & Butter Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of FUNERAL GAME

Bread & Butter Theatre returns to Potrero Stage with the World Premiere of Lana Palmer's FUNERAL GAME. Artistic Director Bruce Avery directs this two-person play about memory and omission, love and grief, lost and found, and the overwhelming power of family history.

The cast features Emma Attwood and Rachael Richman.

FUNERAL GAME runs January 8 - January 18 (Opens: January 10).

Every family has its mythologies: Amy and Ruthie share one they have tried to forget. When the sisters return to their family cabin to decide its fate, they begin a moving, lyrical journey through memory and omission, love and grief, lost and found, and the overwhelming power of family history.

Lana Palmer is a Canadian-born, San Francisco-based theatre and filmmaker. Her recent directing credits include The North Pool and Red for Bread & Butter Theatre, and The How and the Why (Dragon Theatre). She is also a prolific sound designer; in 2019 she completed projects with Kansas City Rep, San Jose Stage, Aurora Theatre, SF Playhouse, Los Altos Stage, and Town Hall Theatre. As a composer, her music is heard on over 100 television series airing worldwide.

She holds a BFA in Film Production and a BA in Film Studies from the University of Regina, and is an alumna of the UCLA Professional Programs in Screenwriting and Television Writing, the RIFF Talent Lab, and the Canada Games National Artist Program. Lana became a U.S. citizen in September 2019. Funeral Game is her first full-length play.

Bruce Avery is a Bay Area actor, director, and Theatre Arts professor at San Francisco State University. His PhD is from UC Santa Cruz, where he also worked as Dramaturge for Shakespeare Santa Cruz. His recent directing credits include Pericles, Prince of Tyre, Much Ado About Nothing, and Venus in Fur at SFSU, along with As You Like It, and A Midsummer Night's Dream for Bread & Butter Theatre.

Emma Attwood (Ruthie) makes her Bread & Butter Theatre debut. Working between London and California, Emma recently relocated to San Francisco. A graduate of the University of Cambridge, Emma has performed in the UK at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ovalhouse, The Yard Theatre, and the Whitechapel Gallery, amongst others.

Rachael Richman (Amy) makes her Bread & Butter Theatre debut. Her recent Bay Area credits include Man of La Mancha with Custom Made Theatre (Bay Area Critics Circle Award for Principal Actress), A Noh Christmas Carol (Theatre of Yugen), and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Custom Made Theatre). New York and international credits include: The Public Theatre, HERE Arts Center, La Mama, The Whitney Museum, Flea Theatre, New Dramatists, PS 122, BEAT Festival/Brooklyn Navy Yard, Hudson Opera, Bristol Valley Theatre, and the Art Monastery Project.

The creative team for FUNERAL GAME includes Vanessa Hill --Stage Manager; Ray Oppenheimer --Lights; and Lana Palmer --Sound.

Tickets for FUNERAL GAME range from $25-$40, and are available at https://potrerostage.org/





