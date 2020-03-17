Berkeley Repetory Theatre Offers Buy One, Get 300+ Free

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that patrons can buy tickets to either Culture Clash (Still) in America or Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play online. Through a generous partnership with Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE, and BroadwayHD, patrons who hold tickets to the canceled productions are able to watch a high definition recording in the comfort of their own homes. Those ticket buyers will receive an email from Berkeley Rep this week with instructions on how to access their productions on BroadwayHD.



"Over the past several days, we have received an outpouring of support from theatre lovers around the nation who have expressed interest in supporting Berkeley Rep and purchasing tickets to both productions," said Managing Director Susie Medak. "We are thrilled to announce that we are now able to make this happen."

For those interested in purchasing a ticket to Culture Clash or School Girls, visit www.berkeleyrep.org or call the box office at 510 647.2949. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from Berkeley Rep to view the production. Please allow 24 hours to receive the order confirmation.

With the purchase of a ticket, patrons will have access to both the production broadcast of either Culture Clash or School Girls for two weeks and 300+ theatrical titles on the BroadwayHD platform for one week. Tickets for Culture Clash must be purchased by Wednesday, March 18th at 5pm. The deadline to purchase tickets for School Girls is Friday, March 20th at 5pm.

Ticket price is $35 for either show. The price of a ticket will provide the funds to pay Berkeley Rep's creative team members, staff, and our continued mission to bring the best in theatre.

Theatre has always provided an outlet for escape during times of uncertainty. It is Berkeley Rep's hope that we can provide a few hours of enjoyment and inspiration while we as a community collectively weather this storm.





