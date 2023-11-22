Berkeley Repertory Theatre Releases Additional Tickets For David Cale's HARRY CLARKE

Performances run from Tuesday, November 28 through Sunday, December 23, 2023.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the availability of additional tickets for David Cale's Harry Clarke for performances from Tuesday, November 28 through Saturday, December 23, 2023. Performances of Harry Clarke take place at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley). Tickets are available online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/harry-clarke/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Billy Crudup (Coast of Utopia, No Man's Land, The Morning Show, Almost Famous) returns to Berkeley Rep in a tour-de-force solo performance helmed by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Violet, Soft Power, In the Wake). This wickedly funny thriller by Obie Award-winning writer David Cale features the exploits of Philip, an awkward?Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. He moves to New York City and, posing as the seductive Harry, charms his way into a wealthy family. Soon his impetuous and dangerous behavior threatens to unravel more than his persona. Reprising his acclaimed performance, Crudup has “the time of his life in a sly role terrifically suited to his gifts,” says The New York Times.
The creative team for Harry Clarke includes David Cale (Playwright), Leigh Silverman (Director), Alexander Dodge (Scenic Design), Kaye Voyce (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), Deborah Lapidus (Vocal Coach), Deborah Hecht (Dialect Coach), Jessica Berman (Dialect Coach), Cyd Cahill (Stage Manager), and Emilly Betts (Assistant Stage Manager).
Harry Clarke had its world premiere engagement at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in 2017. For his performance, Crudup garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, and Obie Award, and was nominated for a Drama League Award.
Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen and Susan Chamberlin, Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, Jack and Betty Schafer, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, and Gail and Arne Wagner.
