Berkeley Repertory Theatre Releases Additional Tickets For David Cale's HARRY CLARKE

What did our critic think of HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep? Would that we could all disassociate from our childhood traumas and morph into bold, confident self-creations. For young Philip Brugglestein life in rural South Bend Indiana is a nightmare of paternal abuse and anti-gay bullying. His escape is talking in a Cockney accent culled from British movies, and after the death of his parents Philip moves to NYC and re-creates himself as Harry Clarke, replete with a fake history as tour manager for Sade.