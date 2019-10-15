Berkeley Rep Presents GATZ

Berkeley Repertory Theatre is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated special event of this season, Gatz, which enacts the beloved classic novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and is directed by John Collins, to create a once in a lifetime experience and is sure to be the most talked about event of 2019-20 arts season.

The stunning theatrical ensemble Elevator Repair Service makes its electrifying Berkeley Rep debut with Gatz, an astonishing tour de force.

The winner of two Lucille Lortel Awards, three Elliott Norton Awards, and an Obie Award, Gatz has enthralled audiences around the globe, from New York to Lisbon and Los Angeles to Abu Dhabi.

An anonymous office worker at a shabby small business finds a copy of The Great Gatsby on his desk one morning, and starts to read aloud. At first his coworkers hardly notice. But after a series of strange coincidences, it's no longer clear whether he's reading the book or the book is transforming him.

Gatz begins on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and runs through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Individual tickets are $125 ($115 if you're under 35) and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949 beginning Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Subscription holders can purchase tickets now.

Running time

Each performance of Gatz runs 6 hours, plus two 15-minute intermissions and a 2-hour dinner break.

Chapters 1-3: 2 hours

Intermission: 15 minutes

Chapters 4-5: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Dinner break: 2 hours

Chapters 6-7: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Intermission: 15 minutes

Chapters 7-9: 1 hour and 25 minutes

(Due to the nature of live theatre, these times may vary slightly.)





