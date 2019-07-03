Berkeley Rep Extends New Second City Show

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that due to demand, The Second City's Left Leaning and Always Right will extend an additional week. The show will now run for an extra six performances through Sunday, July 21. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949 Tues-Sun, noon-7pm beginning today.

The world's first name in laughter is back in Berkeley this summer with a new show: The Second City's Left Leaning and Always Right. The Second City returns after their successful 2017 show, Dysfunctional Holiday Revue, to release you from your liberal bubble in this satirical takedown of living in a one-viewpoint-fits-all world. From cryptocurrency to geriatric millennials, holier-than-thou 'tudes to start-up bros, no safe space will be left unscathed in this fast-paced delivery of new and classic sketch comedy, original songs, and improvisation. You'll be "left" wanting more!

Fresh, fast, and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly 60 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest. Cast members for this show include Dan Bazaldua, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Julia Morales, Rob Wilson, and Lilliana Winkworth. The show is directed by Anneliese Toft.





