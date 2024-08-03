Berkeley Playhouse to Present THE PROM Beginning in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse kicks off its 2024/25 Season with the dazzling musical The Prom, performing September 6 to October 13, 2024.

The musical features book & lyrics by Chad Beguelin; book by Bob Martin; music by Matthew Sklar; based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. The production is co-directed and Co-choreographed by Megan McGrath and Christina Lazo, and music directed by Daniel Alley.

Set in small-town Indiana, The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who swoop into a conservative community to boost their careers by championing a high school student's right to bring her girlfriend to prom. The Prom premiered on Broadway in 2018 and earned seven Tony Award nominations. It was followed by a movie (featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, and Andrew Rannells), a national tour, and productions in top regional theaters across the U.S. And now—audiences can experience the magic of this hit Broadway musical, renowned for its infectious energy and poignant storytelling, at the historic Julia Morgan theater.

Co-director Christina Lazo expressed the importance of presenting this musical in today's world.

“There have been instances over the years across the country of parents pull­­­­ing their students from high school productions and local theaters cancelling their shows due to the material,” said Lazo. “So we have to do this show and keep doing shows like this. I can't wait for audiences to see the sparkle and the beauty of the world within The Prom.”

Co-director Megan McGrath added that the show's themes and big-hearted nature made it an easy choice for the Playhouse's stage.

“This is a special show that is so much fun with tons of dancing and big numbers, but that is also full of heartfelt moments and important themes of acceptance,” said McGrath. “The best part of the story is at the end where everyone gets to celebrate their truest selves.”

Berkeley Playhouse Artistic Director Kimberly Dooley was thrilled to select The Prom as the theater's celebratory season opener.

“This musical is bursting with so much heart and humor, plus it's full of laughter, fantastic dancing, and above all–fun!” said Dooley. “It's the perfect show to open our new season for its beautiful messages of acceptance, joy, friendship, and love for all.”

The cast includes Arri Toshiko Glenn as Emma Nolan, Aleshani Altan as Alyssa Greene, Taylor Bartolucci as Dee Dee Allen, DC Scarpelli as Barry Glickman, Mary Kalita as Angie Dickenson, Jaron Vesely as Trent Oliver, Jon-David Randle* as Mr. Hawkins, Andrea, Dennison-Laufer as Mrs. Greene, Billy Raphael as Sheldon Sapperstein, Dedra Tufon as Kaylee, Kaeli Shaw as Shelby, Nico Jaochico as Nick, JonCarlo Salinas-Tognetti as Kevin, Ben Lauing as Motel Clerk / Coach / Ensemble, Shelly McDowell as Olivia Keating / Ensemble, and Hazel Horton, Justin Sabino, Mateo Urquidez, and Kristina Jewett as Ensemble

The Prom teen ensemble includes: Josie Lins, Olivia Reif, Matthew Maier, and Gabriel Shum in the Tuxedo Cast; Elysia Oliquiano, Chloe Iida, and Levi Kim in the Promenade Cast.

*Member of Actor's Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Previews are on Friday, September 6, at 7pm, and Saturday, September 7, at 1pm, with an opening night of Saturday, September 7, at 7pm. The production closes Sunday, October 13, at 2pm.

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning September 6, 2024.

For tickets ($29 for previews, $19–$55 for regular performances, plus $3.95 ticketing vendor fee per ticket) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

ABOUT BERKELEY PLAYHOUSE:

Our mission is to create theater and programs that engage, ignite, and celebrate diverse Bay Area audiences through thriving educational programming, a professional mainstage season, community outreach, and a commitment to the development of new family musicals. In support of our mission, we maintain and enhance the historic Julia Morgan Theater. A commitment to community, diversity, inclusion, and empowerment is at the heart of our work.

