Berkeley Playhouse To Present Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 12th season of professional theater with In the Heights, the Tony-Award winning musical from the creator of Hamilton.

In the Heights is directed by Kimberly Dooley, music directed by Nicolas Perez, and choreographed by Allison Paraiso.

From the musical theater sensation behind Hamilton comes this spirited Tony and Grammy Award-winning story packed full of the rhythms of salsa, soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Usnavi de la Vega, the owner of a small bodega in New York's Washington Heights, introduces us to a dynamic group of neighbors and friends chasing their dreams and struggling with the pressures of modern life. Set over the course of three scorching summer days, this panoramic snapshot of a vibrant community on the brink of change is an absolute must-see production.

THE CAST: Carlos Diego Mendoza as Usnavi De La Vega, Cristina Hernandez as Nina Rosario, Erick Casanova as Kevin Rosario, Melinda Meeng-Postma as Camila Rosario, Jordan Covington as Benny, Melissa Rivera as Vanessa, Jomar Martinez as Sonny, Sheila Viramontes as Abuela Claudia, Marisol Urbano as Daniela, Alexis Vera as Carla, Tony Wooldridge as Graffiti Pete, Jason Ayestas as Piraguero, Chloris Li as Ensemble, Miles Meckling as Ensemble, Alyssa Fredzess as Ensemble, Malcolm Leon as Ensemble, Lucca Troutman as Ensemble, Jacob Alcazar as Ensemble, Brianna Grey Rodriguez as Ensemble, Adam Turney as Ensemble, and Lydia Clinton as Ensemble.

Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. e from this list.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You