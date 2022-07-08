Berkeley Playhouse Announces 22/23 MainStage Season Featuring IN THE HEIGHTS & More

Berkeley Playhouse announced its 14­­th mainstage season of musical productions that will kick off this fall.

The 2022/23 Season begins in September with In the Heights, the Tony Award-winning musical from the creator of Hamilton. November opens with Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on the beloved children's book. Next up in February is Fun Home, a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical adapted from Alison Bechdel's graphic novel. May opens with Becoming Robin Hood, an adventurous and hilarious new musical created by local artists. The season concludes in July with the YouthStage Spotlight Show production of Disney's Newsies, the jubilant story about fighting for what is right, based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899.

"The 22/23 Season is brimming with humorous, fun, empowering storytelling served alongside a common theme of perseverance against all odds," said Executive Artistic Director Kimberly Dooley. "These shows are bound to entertain and inspire."

2022/23 SEASON AT A GLANCE

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights

September 9, 2022 - October 16, 2022

(Press night: September 10)

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

From the musical theater sensation behind Hamilton comes this spirited Tony and Grammy Award-winning story packed full of the rhythms of salsa, soul, hip-hop, and R&B.

Usnavi de la Vega, the owner of a small bodega in New York's Washington Heights, introduces us to a dynamic group of neighbors and friends chasing their dreams and struggling with the pressures of modern society. Set over the course of three scorching summer days, this panoramic snapshot of a vibrant community on the brink of change is an absolute must-see production.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

November 4, 2022 - December 23, 2022

(Press night: November 5)

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Based on the book Matilda by Roald Dahl

This Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on the beloved children's book is a captivating tale that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Matilda is a young girl living in England in the late 1980s. She has incredible wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, but is constantly underestimated by her family and bullied by the cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Matilda finds hope in her school teacher Miss Honey, who appreciates the child's extraordinary personality. Will Matilda find the courage to stand up to her foes, changing her life and her pupils' for the better?

Fun Home

February 24, 2023 - April 2, 2023

(Press night: February 25)

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires.

Becoming Robin Hood

May 26, 2023 - July 2, 2023

(Press night: May 27)

Book by Laura Marlin

Music & Lyrics by Phil Gorman

This adventurous and hilarious new musical created by local artists explores a twist on the classic story of Robin Hood. In this musical version, a few citizens of Nottingham mistakenly take on the identity of a heroic outlaw while each sets out on high-stakes journeys.

We meet Wren, a powerhouse with big plans but no audience; Phoebe, Wren's best friend who thinks she'll follow her to the end; and Cooper, who longs to be good at just one thing, but just can't figure out what that is. Sherwood Forest brings mystery and intrigue as accidents beget legends, friendships get tangled, and personal dreams grow to reality.

YouthStage Spotlight Show: Disney's Newsies

July 14 - July 23, 2023

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Berkeley Playhouse's YouthStage Spotlight Show is performed by talented youth actors in an elevated version of its YouthStage programming.

Seize the day with this jubilant story about fighting for what is right, based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, the charming leader of a group of young newsboys, rallies newsies from all over New York City to strike together in protest of rising distribution prices and unjust conditions.

This Tony-award winning musical from the composer who brought you Little Shop of Horrors and Sister Act and the writer behind Kinky Boots is a must-see show for the entire family!

ABOUT BERKELEY PLAYHOUSE



Berkeley Playhouse's mission is to create theater and programs that engage, ignite, and celebrate diverse Bay Area audiences through thriving educational programming, a professional mainstage season, community outreach, and a commitment to the development of new family musicals. In support of this mission, Berkeley Playhouse maintains and enhances the historic Julia Morgan Theater. A commitment to community, diversity, inclusion, and empowerment is at the heart of this organization's work.