'Ben Folds With The SF Symphony' and 'The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King & Carly Simon' Come to SF Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony has announced two upcoming performances as part of the 2024 Summer with the Symphony season.

On July 27, pianist and singer-songwriter Ben Folds joins the San Francisco Symphony and conductor Edwin Outwater to perform many of his most iconic songs from his decades-long career as a solo artist and frontman of alternative rock trio Ben Folds Five. Ben Folds previously performed with the San Francisco Symphony in 2014, 2017, and 2019. Widely regarded as one of the major musical influences of our generation, Folds’ enormous body of genre-bending music includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. His latest album, 2023’s What Matters Most, is a blend of piano-driven pop rock songs, while his 2015 Concerto for Piano and Orchestra was a critical and commercial success. For nearly two decades, Folds has performed with some of the world’s leading symphony orchestras, and he currently serves as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

On August 1, conductor Ted Sperling leads the San Francisco Symphony and a lineup of guest vocalists in The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King & Carly Simon. The program is a tribute to three of the most iconic and enduring American songwriters of their generation and includes classics such as Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” King’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” and more. Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon will not appear in this concert.

Tickets for Ben Folds with the SF Symphony and The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King & Carly Simon start at $30 and go on sale to the public on Friday, February 23, at 10am PT on sfsymphony.org.