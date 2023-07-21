Bellwether Dance Project Returns to ODC Theater With Two World Premieres and The Revival of LET SLIP THE WITCHES

Three performances take place September 14 – 16.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Bellwether Dance Project Returns to ODC Theater With Two World Premieres and The Revival of LET SLIP THE WITCHES

Bellwether Dance Project will return to ODC Theater this fall with two new works and the revival of Let Slip the Witches, its acclaimed investigation of female power. Three performances take place September 14 – 16, Thursday to Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $25 - $75, are now on sale at odc.dance/aurorasadmagic.

Under the direction of Amy Foley, Bellwether Dance Project’s second home season features the world premiere of Aurora Sad Magic, a work for seven dancers, and Whether or Knot, a solo created and performed by Foley. Rounding out the program is Let Slip the Witches which premiered in 2019.

Aurora Sad Magic takes inspiration from an old tale that sought to explain the aurora borealis as the dancing souls of lost loved ones. “As someone who was born and raised in Alaska, I grew up with these legends, and the northern lights are a connection to my home and lineage,” said Foley. “Originally slated for April 2020, the premiere of this work was delayed due to the pandemic, over which time so many of our loved ones passed away – not least my father, whose death was sudden and unexpected. For me, Aurora Sad Magic is now invested with his memory.”

The boreal world of Aurora Sad Magic is brought to life with original music by Ben Juodvalkis and ethereal lighting design by Del Medoff.

Whether or Knot is set, in part, to a poem by Meriweather Campbell, a lifelong friend of Foley’s based in Montana. “The work deals with themes around family,” said Foley, “fear of the unknown path ahead (in regard to one’s children), acceptance of the past and feeling stretched between aging parents and growing children.”

Finally, Let Slip the Witches is a work for five women responding to the archetype of the witch which, Foley notes, is both ancient and quite timely. “The witch is, by turns, both magical and mundane, frightening and nurturing, a powerful figure of both exile and desire.” Collaborators on Let Slip the Witches include composer Juodvalkis and visual artist Julie Chang, who designed custom gobo light stencils incorporating numbers, symbols, insects and swirling patterns.

Bellwether’s dancers this season include Roseann Baker, Iva Dixson, Claire Fisher, Amy Foley, Caitlin Hicks, Olivia Caldeira Holston, Elena Martins and Juliann Witt.

For more information, visit bellwetherdanceproject.org.



