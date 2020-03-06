Bay Area Musicals' A CHORUS LINE Casting Announced

Bay Area Musicals has announced the full cast and creative team for the Company's penultimate 2019-2020 production, the game-changing Broadway masterpiece A CHORUS LINE.

Winner of nine 1976 Tony Awards® (including "Best Musical") and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A CHORUS LINE features music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. A CHORUS LINE was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

The cast of A CHORUS LINE will feature Nicole Helfer as "Cassie Ferguson," Hanah Rose Nardone as "Maggie Winslow," Patrick Brewer as "Mike Costa," Crystal Cole as "Connie Wong," Chris Aceves as "Greg Gardner," Jill Slyter as "Sheila Bryant," Zachary Isen as "Bobby Mills," Claire Pearson as "Bebe Benzenheimer," Erin Gentry as "Judy Turner," Adam Green as "Richie Walters," Ian Catindig as "Al DeLuca," Jarusha Ariel as "Kristine Ulrich (DeLuca)", Vinh Nguyen as "Mark Anthony," Chris Ouellette as "Paul San Marco," Paige Collazo as "Diana Morales," Sarah Schori as "Val Clark," Joe Ayers as "Don Kerr," Joey Alvarado as "Larry," Mark Robinson as "Zach," Alex Chan as "Cut Dancer/Put Singer" and Pauli N. Amornkul as "Cut Dancer/Put Singer."

A CHORUS LINE is a living testament to the heart, hard work, passion, dedication and sacrifice demanded by a life in show business. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly-authentic drama, A CHORUS LINE was instantly recognized as a classic upon its premiere in 1975. Bay Area favorite Christina Lazo will be recreating the iconic choreography by the legendary Michael Bennett. Join us for this timeless celebration of the unsung heroes of musical theatre: the chorus dancers.

"Every time - and I mean every time - that I hear '5,6,7,8,' my arm almost immediately pops up to do the opening sequence to A CHORUS LINE," said Artistic Director Matthew McCoy. "The songs, the masterful choreography, and the golden costumes of A CHORUS LINE are timeless icons of musical theatre. Before moving to the Bay Area, I myself was an ensemble dancer at many regional theatres in the Eastern US. I've experienced the long days of rehearsal, the grueling sessions to learn harmonies, and the rigor of understudying the leading roles. This musical is a love letter...a 'thank you' note...a shrine...to every ensemble member who has ever appeared in a Broadway chorus. Like all of us, each dancer has a unique story...and those stories are celebrated in A CHORUS LINE. I am extremely excited to revive this classic, breathing new life into it in collaboration with a cast of brilliant, young Bay Area terpsichoreans, and all under the assured helm of Christina Lazo. Our production will truly be one singular sensation."

In additions to Ms. Lazo and Mr. Gallo, the creative team will include Matthew McCoy (Set Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Eric Johnson (Lighting Designer), Anton Hedman (Sound Designer), Jai Cha (Sound Board Operator), Genevieve Pabon (Stage Manager) and Alex Herlihy (Assistant Stage Manager).

Bay Area Musicals' production of A CHORUS LINE runs from April 11 - May 10, 2020 and will perform at San Francisco's Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). A CHORUS LINE has a running time of approximately 2 hour and 15 minutes (including one intermission). Tickets are currently available at www.bamsf.org. Bay Area Musicals' 2020-2021 season will be announced later this spring.





