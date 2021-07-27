Bay Area Environmental Artist Joelle Provost Presents Her Latest Work SOLASTALGIA

Environmental Artist and Bay Area local, Joelle Provost, will debut her latest work of art: Solastalgia - a collection of thought provoking work about the environment and the problems the planet faces due to global climate change. The exhibit features over ten new works on canvas, ranging in length from 11 inches to 72 inches. The drawings and paintings in this show builds on Provost's previous themes of inspiring reverie for our natural world.

Solastalgia means homesickness for one's own habitat that is rapidly shifting due to climate changes and other associated issues of human impact. Provost hopes that viewers will leave with a more personalized understanding of their relationship to home in the age of the Anthropocene, in hopes they will then aim to preserve it.

"The intent is that by addressing our stages of grief related to the sixth extinction, we can graduate to acceptance, and then, action. Some of the works are landscapes of camping scenes from discarded Sierra Club magazines from the 1970's, while others are painted through a critical lens of what our youth are facing, when looking at their future." - Joelle Provost

** A portions of sales from this exhibit will go to the San Francisco Zoo to aid them with their local conservation efforts.

Public Information: Exhibit and artist reception are FREE and open to the public. For more information visit www.sparkarts.com or call 887-2207.