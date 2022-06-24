Bay Area Children's Theatre Presents LLAMA LLAMA LIVE!

Bedtime has never been so exciting! It's the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can't wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep...except...they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But where's Mama? This hilarious new musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney will warm every Llama and Llama Mama's heart.

Children learn that it's not always an easy ride and there are bumps along the way. They also learn how to recognize and manage those feelings. As we all know, it's a journey to help little ones with this. There will be meltdowns, but we can use Llama Llama as a concrete example of how to deal with those feelings.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Llama back to Bay Area Audiences! This show was a huge hit when we did it in 2019 and audiences just loved these characters, and we can't wait to introduce it to new young audience and return for those who have seen it before. We are so grateful to our partners in the theatre community and to the foundations, friends and supporters who have enabled us to do our work to inspire our young audiences to exercise creativity and imagination!" said

BACT Executive Director Nina Meehan.

Award-winning playwright, composer, and lyricist Austin Zumbro ("Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site the Musical") has written a panoply of clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary musical that expresses the imagination of childhood for both children and adults to enjoy, including a song about the history of sleepwear through the ages.

Kids can join in the fun with weekly themed weekends, and everyone's encouraged to wear pajamas to the show!

Llama Llama LIVE! will play outdoors at the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda on weekends from July 2 -August 21, 2022. Tickets are now available and selling out quickly!