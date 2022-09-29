Bay Area Cabaret Opens Season With MEOW MEOW

Bay Area Cabaret announced its 2022-23 season starring five exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, all to be presented at the famed Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco, beginning Sunday, October 30 through Sunday, May 14.

Bay Area Cabaret's 12th Season will launch in grand style with the incomparable Australian chanteuse extraordinaire, Meow Meow; followed by award-winning Carole J. Bufford's frothy hit show, Vintage Pop!; Grammy Award-winning jazz star Catherine Russell's new show, Send for Me; the Bay Area debut of sensational Julie Benko (Fanny Brice standby in Funny Girl) and Jason Yeager performing Hand in Hand; and the return of extraordinary artist, guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli with Jessica Molaskey in A Pizzarelli Family Reunion.

Bay Area Cabaret Founder and Executive Producer Marilyn Levinson said, "The new season will welcome the exciting debut of new artists alongside the heartfelt return of stars special to the Bay Area Cabaret family all in the splendor of the elegant and legendary Venetian Room. With all of these absolutely fabulous artists, I look forward to sharing their singing, their stories and their talent and creating new memories for all of us who cherish this artform."

What better way to begin the Bay Area Cabaret season than with something a little different, and a lot of fun! World renowned, post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired and terrified audiences around the globe with sell-out performances of her unique creations. A frequent collaborator with Rufus Wainwright, Pink Martini's Thomas Lauderdale (her 2019 album entitled Hotel Amour), Barry Humphries and symphony orchestras in San Francisco and around the world, she has been named a "Performer of the Year" by The New Yorker. A prolific original theatre, music and dance creator, Meow Meow specializes in repertoire of the 1920s German Weimar-era and has been called the "Queen of chanson." Her universal praise includes "She is sensational; 5 Stars!" (The Times, London) and "She is that rare combination - devilish funny bones and heavenly vocal cords." (Evening Standard, London) The artist has famously described her performance experience as: "You may not be moved, but you will be touched!"