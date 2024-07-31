Bay Area Aloha Festival 2024 Returns to the San Mateo County Event Cente

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Islanders’ Cultural Association has announced that its annual Bay Area Aloha Festival will now take place over two days, Saturday & Sunday, August 10 & 11, 2024, celebrating its 29th Anniversary of Aloha – bringing community together – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center. This year’s festival features a special concert on both days from five-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winning Pandanus Club, the iconic Hawaiian music group who appeared on the music scene in the late 1980’s who consistently create inspired performances throughout Hawaii, Japan and the mainland. Admission is free (suggested $5.00 donation); free for Keiki-Children.

The two-day festival features a full line-up of entertainment, an Ohana Keiki Korner with activities for children featuring the Bishop Museum which include cultural activities, community booths, arts & crafts, food, raffle drawing for many prizes including miles from Hawaiian Airlines. There will be live music from headliner Pandanus Club, along with Pomaika’i, Mana, Na Leo Pumehana, Na Hoaloha and Wesside Island Music and Hula performances from Halau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea, Keolalaulani Halau Olapa O Laka, and Halau Hula Hi’ilani ‘O Ke Kai and Halau Na Maka ‘Olali. In addition, amazing Tahitian performances by Manuia Polynesian Revue, Nemenzo Te Fare, and Hui Tarava.

Attendees may bring low-back beach chairs and blankets for concert seating and their own food and beverages; however, alcohol is not permitted. Picnic Tables are available for additional seating in the food court area and the lawn area close to the main stage. There will be a Kupuna (Seniors) Rest Stop Area where there will be shaded seating available under a tent. Sponsors include Hawaiian Airlines, and the San Mateo County Event Center.

Pandanus Club is an iconic Hawaiian band which appeared on the music scene in the late ‘80s. Recording only original Hawaiian music written by Kenneth Makuakane. Their Signature Sound has never been duplicated though several have tried. Pandanus Club members include lead singer Roddy Lopez on six-string guitar and Alden Kai’aokamalie on bass. A Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning group which has performed throughout Hawai’I, Japan, and the mainland, even performing in New York City’s prestigious Carnegie Hall.

Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association was established in 1995 to encourage and perpetuate the cultures of the Pacific Islanders in Northern California and is comprised of interested volunteers whose mission is to develop and perpetuate through education the histories, cultures, and traditions of all Pacific islanders. One of PICA’s goals is to remain diligent in its efforts to celebrate together by sharing diverse cultures and encouraging young people to commit to higher goals, with academic scholarships that are awarded every year at PICA’s annual festivals.

