BWW Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at the Curran Theater

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Jack Thorne and based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. The production at the Curran Theatre is directed by John Tiffany.

Somewhere buried beneath the sensational, mind-blowing special effects of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a charming story of unexpected friendships, bravery and the bonds between father and son. Similar to the Lord of the Rings cycle, these emotional catharses are wrapped in wonder, enchantment and magic making them universally beloved. This new production, pared down from the original two play version into a single evening (if three and a half hours can be considered pared) is a sure-fire crowd pleaser to even those unfamiliar with the Potter history.

It's 19 years later and Harry, Ron and Hermione are grown with children of their own. The play focuses on the relationship between Harry's son Albus and his blossoming friendship with Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius, and while it is not implicitly stated, a bromance occurs. They may not know what their special relationship means now, but its lovely that its clearly there. Jon Steiger (Scorpius) and Benjamin Papac (Albus) have the youthful innocence, naiveté and spiritedness their characters require and give standout performances.

A battle ensues

The other central relationship is between uptight Harry (John Skelley) and his estranged son. Harry's father was murdered when he was an infant and he doesn't quite know how to deal with a son. His expectations for Arbus are causing friction and rebuilding their bonds weaves through the packed storyline. Women are present, Hermione, Ginny, Delphi, but with limited and less fleshed out roles.

The plot follows Albus and Scorpius' ill-fated effort to "set history right" by stealing a time turner and saving Cedric Diggory's life nineteen years in the past. The sold-out audience whooped and hollered as each character was introduced and knew the intricate plotlines intimately. I was along for the ride and thoroughly enjoyed the eye -popping, often head scratching, how'd they do that effects.

Harry Potter (John Skelley) and Albus Potter (Benjamin Papac).

John Tiffany's staging is brilliant given the complications of interspersing his cast within Christine Jones wizard world. Actors fly, Polyjuice potion transform, dive into lakes and disappear through the magic of Jaime Harrison's illusions. Katrina Lindsay's costumes, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, and Movement coach Steven Hoggett add to the wow factor.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has some issues: the business of the plot and the length. It could have been more concise and had less filler material. The strength of the three male leads (Harry, Albus and Scorpious) and the ongoing themes of loss, trauma and love hold the piece together. That emotional intimacy shines brightly in quiet moments not overwhelmed by the stunning effects.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues through September 4, 2022. Tickets are available at https://sf.harrypottertheplay.com/.

Photo Credits: Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman