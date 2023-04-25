BEST OF ENEMIES Starring Zachary Quinto to be Screened at Hammer Theatre Center

Hammer Theatre Center will present a blistering political thriller with its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Best of Enemies, a multi-award-winning drama by James Graham, starring Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and David Harewood (Homeland) portraying two cultural icons of the 1960s. While two men fight to become the next president of the United States in 1968, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr. (Harewood), and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal (Quinto). During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. Beliefs are challenged and slurs slung as a new frontier in American politics is opening - and television news is about to be transformed forever.

This production, directed by Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons), was filmed live in London's West End. The NT Live screenings of Best of Enemies will be presented at 7:00pm, Wednesday, June 14 and 2:00pm, Sunday, June 18 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

ABOUT NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE

Launched by the British National Theatre, National Theatre Live (NT Live) is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

ABOUT HAMMER THEATRE CENTER

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rdStreets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! Speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.