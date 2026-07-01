BATS Improv Unveils Lineup for August–December 2026

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BATS Improv is continuing its milestone 40th anniversary season with a lineup of unscripted, original programming already in the works from August through December 2026.

The Short Show

An amuse-bouche of improv arrives in August with The Short Show (August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29). A fast-paced show starting at 7 PM featuring a cast of BATS Main Stage players and improv greats from around the Bay (and beyond)! Short on time — but big on entertainment — The Short Show fits perfectly between happy hour and the big plans you’ve made for your Saturday night. What? No plans? Well, there’s always the BATS show at 8 PM. Directed by Derek Yee.

Cave Match: Battle for the Mainstage

Back by popular demand, Cave Match: Battle for the Mainstage (August 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2026) is a longtime BATS tradition where student teams face off against mainstage players in a series of epic improv showdowns inspired by audience suggestions. Each week, teams perform a completely improvised story in a format they’ve created themselves — inspired by your suggestions and ranging from film noir to romantic comedy to sci-fi adventure. The audience votes to decide which team wins and moves on to the finale, Maestro: The Improv Championship. Come cheer, laugh, and cast your vote! Directed by Karen Brelsford and Stephanie Dennison.

Maestro: The Improv Championship

The ultimate showdown is finally here! For one night only, members of the winning teams from Cave Match: Battle for the Mainstage battle it out at Maestro: The Improv Championship (August 29, 2026). A night of fast-paced games, outrageous challenges, and completely improvised scenes, the audience holds the fate of the crowned Maestro in their hands.

Spontaneous Broadway: An Improvised Musical

Imagine a full-blown Broadway musical made up entirely on the spot. Spontaneous Broadway: An Improvised Musical (September 5 & 12, 2026) invites the audience to pitch made-up titles and watch as the cast conjures original songs, unforgettable characters, and show-stopping stories in real time. Audiences vote for their favorite number in Act One, and the winner takes center stage in Act Two. Every night is a one-time-only mix of joy, music, and pure improv magic. Directed by Laura Wachtel. Musical directed by Joshua Raoul Brody.

La Vida Loca: An Improvised Telenovela

Passion, betrayal, and unexpected laughs take the stage with La Vida Loca: An Improvised Telenovela (September 19 & 26, 2026). Players create a unique scandal each night based on audience suggestions, delivering all the drama and a spice of telenovela, all completely unscripted. Directed by Zoe Galvez.

The Improvised Twilight Zone

Enter a dimension of shadow and substance—a place between science and superstition, between the pit of your fears and the summit of your imagination—with The Improvised Twilight Zone (October 3 & 10, 2026). On two Saturday nights in October, BATS Improv creates entirely new, improvised episodes of the iconic mind-bending television classic. Expect suspense, surprise, and a night of twists no one will see coming! Directed by Regina Saisi.

Trick or Treat: Fun-Sized Spooky Scenes

Get ready to stir the cauldron with BATS this Halloween! Trick or Treat: Fun-Sized Spooky Scenes (October 17 & 24, 2026) is a night of spooky, silly, and surprisingly sweet scenes ranging from sci-fi adventures to monster mash-ups, all conjured from audience suggestions. Some tricks and some treats: audience members get candy if their suggestions are picked. Boo-tiful costumes encouraged! Directed by Karen Brelsford.

Double Creature: Improvised Horror

Halloween night gets a double dose of dread with Double Creature: Improvised Horror (October 31, 2026), a one-night-only show featuring two terrifying tales brought to life. The first ventures into the outer reaches of space and whatever extraterrestrial terror lurks there; the second journeys back to one of Earth’s most horrific decades – the 1980s. What manner of horror awaits? Directed by Derek Yee.

Theatresports: The World Renowned Theatre Competition

BATS carries on the world-famous Theatresports™ tradition that has thrilled audiences from Melbourne to Oslo with Theatresports: The World Renowned Theatre Competition (November 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2026). Packed with games, quick-thinking challenges, and audience participation, the BATS players go all out in a high-stakes, unscripted showdown. Special guests from BATS’ past and present join the cast on stage, adding even more talent and unpredictability to the fun.

An Improvised Dickens Musical: Victorian England Swings in the Holidays

An Improvised Dickens Musical: Victorian England Swings in the Holidays (December 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2026) returns to fill the holiday season with warmth, wonder, and music. Step into the streets of Victorian London, where jolly characters, mischievous urchins, grumpy misers, star-crossed lovers, and even a few friendly ghosts come to life in a brand-new story created live every night. Think Oliver! with eggnog, mistletoe, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. Directed by Brian Lohmann. Musical directed by Joshua Raoul Brody.

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