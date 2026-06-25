BATS Improv to Present the Return of August Intensives

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Celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary season, BATS Improv will present the return of its most celebrated educational tradition, August Intensives, a month-long series of immersive workshops.

Taking place at the BATS Bayfront Theatre at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center, the month of intensives features an exciting lineup of specialty workshops led by acclaimed improv instructors and veteran performers. Participants will have the opportunity to dive deeply into a variety of improvisational styles, genres, and performance techniques through focused weekend and multi-day intensives.

Said Stephanie Dennison, Head of the BATS School of Improv: “Our August Intensives give students from around the globe the opportunity to immerse themselves in new ideas, challenge themselves artistically, and experience the magic that happens when people come together to create something entirely in the moment.”

From genre-based storytelling and character development to ensemble building and narrative improvisation, the August Intensives offer something for everyone—from experienced improvisers looking to sharpen their craft to newcomers eager to discover the joy of spontaneous play.

This year’s August Intensive offerings include:

Film Noir with Tim Orr — July 31, 2026 & August 1–2, 2026

The Where with Regina Saisi — August 1–2, 2026

BATS 40th: Stage Combat and Intimacy with Rez Graham — August 3, 2026

Actor or Improviser with Zoe Galvez (Online) – August 4 & 11, 2026

Fun and Games with Rebecca Stockley (Online) – August 5, 2026

Contagious Fun with Rebecca Stockley — August 6, 2026

Stand By Me with Regina Saisi — August 7–9, 2026

Effortless and Joyful Improv with William Hall — August 8–9, 2026

Please Stop Talking: Movement for Improvisers with Zoe Galvez — August 10, 2026

What Do You Do with Your Brain in Improv? with Dave Dennison (Online) – August 12 & 19, 2026

The Secret of Improv with Rebecca Stockley and Paul Killam — August 13, 2026

North Beach Reveries – Improvising the Beat Generation with Diana Brown — August 15, 2026

Where Am I? with Suzanne Malek — August 15–16, 2026

Rogues, Ruffians & Wily Wits with Diana Brown — August 16, 2026

Playing Convincing Villains with Rez Graham — August 18–20, 2026

Intermission Inventory with Suzanne Malek — August 21–23, 2026

Musical Improv with Joshua Raoul Brody and Brian Lohmann — August 21–23, 2026

The Beginning with Dave Dennison — August 25, 2026

Real and Relatable with Suzanne Malek (Online) – August 25, 2026

The Middle with Dave Dennison — August 26, 2026

Improv & Voice Acting with Suzanne Malek (Online) – August 26, 2026

The End with Dave Dennison — August 27, 2026

Shortform Showcase: Performance Games and Scenes with John Remak — August 27–30, 2026

Jane Austen Summer Camp with Brian Lohmann — August 29–30, 2026



Founded in 1986, BATS Improv is the largest and longest-running improvised theatre company and school in Northern California and is internationally recognized for its distinctive, story-driven approach to improvisation. BATS is dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Through classes and performances, BATS creates an environment where there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. BATS believes that by embracing mistakes, they cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.

For more information and registration details, visit improv.org/school/.

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