Awesome Theatre to Present the World Premiere of CLICKBAIT
Awesome Theatre, (Mercy Killing, Let's Kill Jessica, TERROR-RAMA Series) announces the WORLD PREMIERE of CLICKBAIT, a horror-satire by Tonya Narvaez and Directed by Claire Rice.
Beckah and BryBry are self-obsessed internet celebrities who take on crazy challenges for their YouTube channel. When the challenge is to survive one night in a deserted cabin, it is their own duality that is the biggest threat. Along with their crew of Owen and Sam, who both have their own dreams of fame and their own agenda, the game becomes deadly real, or real deadly, either way.Local writer Tonya Narvaez's (SF Neo-Futurists) one-act play takes a dark and satirical look at influencer culture and the difference between who we are online and who we are IRL. Directed by acclaimed Bay Area artist, Claire Rice (Let's Kill Jessica), CLICKBAIT blends video and live-action to create a dark, modern and stylized story about what we do for fame.
Featuring: Samuel Barksdale, Caroline Boyll, Carly Van Liere, and Jorden Charley-Whatley
Awesome Theatre Presents:
CLICKBAIT
Written By Tonya Narvaez
Directed By Claire Rice
Thursday Nights at 9PM
February 6- March 26
Pianofight- 144 Taylor St
$25 GA at the door, $22 GA online advance $18 for groups of 6+
Production Staff
Written By Tonya Narvaez
Director: Claire Rice
Production Manager: Anthony R. Miller
Stage Manager: Kerri Cavanaugh
Sound Design: Colin Johnson
Set Design: Dani Spinks
Light Design: Sara Saavedra
Prop / Effects Design: Tunuviel Luv
Costume Design: Alex Danylyszyn
Video Design: Colin Johnson and Jess Thomas
Technical Director: Jess Thomas
Graphic Design: Stephanie Whigham
Tonya Narvaez (Writer), beloved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, won the Honorable Mention ribbon for her submission to the Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in her youth. It was an honorable mention because she drew a swan. This fact gives context for her work. A multi-faceted artist, she uses inspiration from the world around and inside her to create work in numerous art forms: writing, performing, drawing, cross-stitching, and others. Previous writing projects have included a staged reading of a supernatural family drama called Hydra with the San Francisco Olympians Festival, a staged reading of an adaptation of 2001: A Space Odyssey called H/D: A Symphonic Romance in Space with San Francisco Theater Pub, a fictional Lisa Frank origin story called Over the Rainbow with San Francisco Theater Pub, and dozens of plays in The Infinite Wrench with the San Francisco Neo-Futurists, where she is an ensemble member. She is very proud of the work she has done with Awesome Theatre, and thrilled to be sharing it with you.
Claire Rice (Director) is sitting behind you in the dark somewhere and she is judging your hair cut. Her plays with Awesome Theatre include Purity, My Cannibal Summer and Let's Kill Jessica. She has also directed Mercy Killing, Never Ever Land and the upcoming Clickbait. Other plays of Claire's that have been produced in the Bay Area include It Ain't Me, Pride and Succubus, and Choose Your Own Apocalypse. She also has a podcast where she talks about sex. You can find F.M.K. Lit in all the usual places. Claire graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a BFA in Performance before moving to San Francisco to earn her MFA in Playwriting from SF State. She lives and works in San Francisco with her wonderful husband, actor Matt Gunnison.
Awesome Theatre
Anthony R. Miller Executive Director
Colin Johnson Artistic Director
Jess Thomas Artistic Producer
Claire Rice Program Director
Stephanie Whigham Graphic Design
Puja Tolton Artist-in-Residence
Arielle McKee Board Member
Jessica Jacob Board Member
Marc Pomerleau Board Member
Laurel Lee Board Member
About Awesome Theatre
Awesome Theatre is a Bay Area Theatre company dedicated to producing new, relevant, stylized, theatrical, live multimedia entertainment made by local artists that will not only appeal to theatre audiences but to those who are just as likely to see a stand up comic, a movie or a concert as they are a play. We strive to create work that is accessible, creative, unique and knowing without being pretentious. Theatre is one of the last things we can't do or experience alone, there always has to be another person in the room. Our goal at Awesome Theatre is to create a lasting and original adventure for every audience member and collaborator, a shared escapade of escapist entertainment.