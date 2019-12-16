Aurora Theatre Company Continues 28th Season With West Coast Premiere of THE CHILDREN

Aurora Theatre Company continues its dynamic 28th season with the West Coast Premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's THE CHILDREN. Barbara Damashek (Creditors, A Number, Splendour, The Lyons) directs this unsettling eco-thriller that asks who is going to clean up the mess.

The cast features Jim Carpenter (American Buffalo, John Gabriel Borkman, The Birthday Party), Anne Darragh (Our Practical Heaven, A Delicate Balance), and Julie Eccles (A Flea in Her Ear).

THE CHILDREN runs January 31 - March 1 (Opens: February 6).

A long-married couple live in a ramshackle cottage near the edge of a nuclear disaster that recalls the 2011 Fukushima catastrophe. Intruding into their somewhat eccentric existence comes Rose, a former co-worker at the power station whose appearance after 30 years is a mystery that will inspire both laughter and an increasing sense of menace. But Rose is on an important mission.

A recent hit on Broadway after a successful run at London's Royal Court, Lucy Kirkwood 's unique play is a beautifully written puzzle about personal responsibility, guilt, and what today's elders owe the young.

The Independent called THE CHILDREN"...a richly suggestive and beautifully written piece of work...Kirkwood is the most rewarding dramatist of her generation."



The New York Times called it an "eco-thriller bristling with chills and suspense."

DATES

Previews:

Friday 1/31 and Saturday 2/1 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, 2/1 at 2 p.m. only.

Tuesday, 2/4 and Wednesday, 2/5 at 7 p.m.

Open:



Thursday, February 6

Close:



Sunday, March 1

Shows:

Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Thursday thru Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where:



Aurora Theatre Company | 2081 Addison Street | Berkeley, CA

Tickets:

For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call(510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.

Aurora Theatre Company is known for work that invigorates audiences and artists through a shared experience of professional, intimate theatre. Aurora challenges itself and the broader community to do better, think deeper, laugh louder and cast wider nets of empathy toward the world. Through its productions of both classic and new works, it supports the Bay Area community by hiring local artists and artisans. It has an operating budget of $2.2 million.





