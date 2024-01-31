Applications To Perform In The 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival Now Open

Applications to perform in the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival are now available on the EXIT Theatre website.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

EXIT Theatre will produce the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival from August 8 through August 24, 2024.

The festival will present 15 different theater companies, 12 local and 3 non-local, and each theater company will have three performances in a 49 seat theater. All performances will be presented at Cutting Ball Theater 277 Taylor Street in San Francisco where The Cutting Ball Theater is in residence. If you have questions please contact us at mail@theexit.org .

Applications to perform in the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival will be accepted only online on the EXIT Theatre website www.theexit.org until midnight Pacific Standard Time on March 31, 2024. Only one application will be accepted from each company.

A non-refundable APPLICATION FEE of $20 is required to apply to perform in the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival. Performers will be selected at a public lottery at 2 PM on Saturday April 6, 2024 and streamed live on the EXIT Theatre YouTube channel https://youtube.com/exittheatre/. Applicants must agree to the Fringe Festival Terms and Agreements at  https://www.theexit.org/terms-and-agreements/ 

Performing companies will be invoiced a $450 performance fee. They will be provided a fully equipped theater with a technician, front of house staff, and 100% of ticket sales at the price they select up to a maximum of $15 (with a limited number of discounted tickets redeemed at the discounted rate of $9 per ticket).

More information is available in https://www.theexit.org/terms-and-agreements/ .



Recommended For You