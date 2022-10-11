Applications Now Open For Open For pianoSonoma Rosé and Cabernet

Applications are now open for pianoSonoma's summer 2023 festivals, pianoSonoma Rosé and pianoSonoma Cabernet.

pianoSonoma Rosé is a 3-day program held at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California from July 13-15, 2023. Open to adult music-lovers of any background, participants will perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and attend a private performance by Artists in Residence, including Peter Dugan and Michael Dahlberg.

pianoSonoma Rosé-which has the benefits of a collaborative full-scale chamber music festival without the element of competition-welcomes performers of any instrument. Pre-formed chamber groups are also encouraged to apply and non-performing music enthusiasts are welcome to apply as an observer. Applications are rolling and available here.

Now in its thirteenth season, pianoSonoma Cabernet offers two week-long sessions of lessons, coachings, practice time, classes, and performances at Sonoma State University from July 16-21, 2023 and July 23-28, 2023. pianoSonoma Cabernet's Solo Instrument + Duo program is perfect for adult musicians of all levels of experience, while the Solo Instrument + Trio program is an exclusive program designed for our most advanced and experienced participants. The application deadline is December 1 and available here.

To learn more, please visit pianosonoma.org.

About pianoSonoma

pianoSonoma is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to providing a unique forum for emerging Artists in Residence to interact with serious adult musicians through concerts, chamber music rehearsals, classes and community engagements. By helping to educate festival participants in the arts of musicianship and performance, Artists in Residence (current conservatory music majors or recent graduates) develop leadership and communication skills, while gaining valuable teaching experience. Through this intersection of musicians and their collaborations in community concerts, pianoSonoma creates new audience awareness and appreciation of classical music.

Established in 2011, pianoSonoma is kept uniquely small in order to create the most supportive and collegial atmosphere possible. Each week-long session offers private lessons taught by faculty members, guided rehearsals with Artists in Residence, daily masterclasses, and public performances.

pianoSonoma co-founders and Artistic Directors Jessica and Michael Shinn met as students at The Juilliard School in New York City, and after spending time in the beautiful wine regions of California, the two Yamaha Artists were inspired to create a summer music festival in Sonoma County. The combination of wine and music is a natural fit, and the location is a beautiful one for musical stimulation.

Pianists Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn perform regularly throughout the United States. Passionate advocates of new music, the Shinns have given world premieres by composers such as Adam Schoenberg and Thomas Cabaniss. They commissioned the latter to write a major two-piano concerto, Double Rainbow, which saw its premiere in 2017 with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and is the centerpiece of the newly-released album Double Rainbow: The Music of Thomas Cabaniss. As Yamaha Artists, the Shinns have been invited to speak about the role of the arts in society and to perform at the Pebble Beach Authors and Ideas Festival.

Michael Shinn joined Boston Conservatory at Berklee in 2017 as dean of music. In this capacity, he oversees Music Division faculty, students, and curriculum development. Michael's diverse career in music reflects his deep passion for performance, education, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the arts. Learn more about Michael here.

Jessica Chow Shinn is associate professor of piano and is head of collaborative piano at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. She was a faculty member at The Juilliard School in the College and Evening Divisions from 2012-2017. Learn more about Jessica here.