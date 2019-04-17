Anne Norland Named New Education Director at 42nd Street Moon

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon announces that accomplished artist/educator Anne Norland will join the Company as Education Director. Ms. Norland will help oversee the transformation of MoonSchool, 42nd Street Moon's wildly successful summer camp program, into a year-round performing arts conservatory.

Anne Norland joins 42nd Street Moon with a wealth of experience as a teacher, administrator, director, and performer. After completing her conservatory training at the Tisch School of Arts New Studio on Broadway for Musical Theatre at New York University and earning her teaching credential in K-12 Performing Arts Education with a focus in Musical Theatre from American University in Washington, DC, Anne started her career performing and teaching theatre in public and private schools in DC and Northern Virginia. Since moving to the Bay, she has served as the Education Program Manager for Bay Area Children's Theatre, taught Middle School humanities and arts at the Stratford School in SF, and served as Theatre Director at the Bay School in San Francisco. As a performer, Anne is the proud recipient of a Theatre Bay Area Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Principal Role in a Musical for her performance of Clarice Starling in Silence! The Musical with Ray of Light/Cloud 9 Theatrics. Other theatre credits include: Marin Shakespeare, Bay Area Children's Theatre, and Musical Cafe. Anne has performed with 42nd Street Moon in Kismet in Concert and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, where she fell in love with Moon's mission and vision for theatre in San Francisco. While musical theatre genres are her first love, Anne is also passionate about supporting and producing new works, especially those conceived by up-and-coming and underrepresented playwrights, and bringing older works to life for the 21st-century audience. Anne is a proud member of the Actors' Equity candidacy program, American Alliance for Theatre & Education, and Educational Theatre Association.

"I'm excited to join the 42nd Street Moon Family as Director of Education," said Ms. Norland. "I look forward to building on the excellent programming at MoonSchool already established by founding Education Director, Dyan McBride. MoonSchool will continue to serve the youth and adults of our Bay Area community through exceptional theatre education and meaningful community outreach. I want to see 42nd Street Moon further develop as the cultural destination for families and theatre enthusiasts of all ages!"

Over the next two years MoonSchool's ambitious expansion of its programs will include the addition of a year-round slate of classes in dancing, acting, and singing for all ages and experience levels, as well as audition technique, stagecraft, and other specialized classes; two fully-produced musicals featuring youth and teen casts to be performed on the Gateway Theatre stage; and special master classes and workshops featuring Broadway and National Tour performers. MoonSchool will also include outreach into local schools, bringing curriculum-based assembly programs, in-school teaching artists, and other opportunities for students to experience the joy and magic of live theatre.

42nd Street Moon is also pleased to announce the schedule for MoonSchool's 2019 Summer Camps:



UNDER THE SEA ADVENTURES

Pre-K through 1st Grade (ages 4-6)

Monday, June 10 - Friday, June 14, 2019

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tuition: $375



MoonSchool's youngest camp is a fun-filled introduction to all things theatre! Through games, group exercises, & other activities, students build a foundation of singing, movement, and acting as they grow. Camp culminates with a special showcase for family and friends!

Upstairs at MoonSpace, 250 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco 94102

Click here to register now

DISNEY'S ALADDIN KIDS!

2nd Grade through 6th Grade (ages 7-11)

Monday, June 10 - Friday, June 21, 2019

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Performance on Saturday, June 22

Tuition: $675

One lamp and three wishes: the possibilities are infinite! During this two-week camp, students will shine, learning onstage skills and explore how a show is produced by working with directors and designers on sets, costumes, and props!



Downstairs at MoonSpace, 250 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco 94102

Click here to register now

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S ROCKIN' ADVENTURE

Middle and High School (ages 12-17)

Monday, July 1 - Friday, July 19, 2019

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tuition: $800

Performances on Saturday, July 20 (1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.) and Sunday, July 21 (3:00 p.m.)



Students will explore the Lewis Carroll classic Alice in Wonderland tales in a fully-staged rock & roll musical in Moon's professional theatre space! Working with professional directors and designers, students will get thorough training in onstage performance, as well as behind-the-scenes stagecraft as bring Alice's story to life!

July 1-12 at MoonSpace, 250 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco 94102

July 15-21 at Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson Street, San Francisco 94111

Click here to register now

More information is available online at 42ndstmoon.org/summer-camps. For additional questions about MoonSchool camps, please e-mail Education Director Anne Norland at anne@42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's 2018-2019 season continues with the 8-Time Tony Award-nominated musical 110 IN THE SHADE (April 24 - May 12, 2019) and the Bay Area Regional Premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical ONCE (June 12 - 30, 2019), followed by THE OLDEST LIVING CATER WAITER (performances begin June 23, 2019). The upcoming 2019-2020 season will include full productions of HOT MIKADO (September 25 - October 13, 2019), SCROOGE IN LOVE! (Back by popular demand, December 4 - 23, 2019), A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER(February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 23, 2020). The 2019-2020 season will also include TITANIC THE MUSICAL In Concert (September 7 and 8, 2019) and the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: the BACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP. Tickets, subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon's fun-filled fundraising cabaret concert, BROADWAY FLIPPED, will return in an all-new edition on Sunday, May 12 - Monday, May 13, 2019 (both at 7:30 p.m.), at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). All funds raised will benefit 42nd Street Moon's Education, Outreach, and Mainstage programs, allowing one of the Bay's most venerable theater companies to continue bringing the joy and magic of live theatre to thousands of people each year. Regular tickets to both performances range from $35 - $50, with special VIP seating available for $75 (which includes a complimentary bottle of wine). Tickets to BROADWAY FLIPPED may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org/flipped/ or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207.

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





