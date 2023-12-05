An Evening with John Cleese is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

John Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty.

Dec. 05, 2023

An Evening with John Cleese is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

BroadwaySF will present the legendary comic John Cleese in Last Time to See Me Before I Die at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on Monday, April 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

The (barely) living comedy legend, John Cleese, comes to San Francisco for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. With all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity and clever wordplay, John Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty.

Tickets (starting at $65.50) go on-sale to the general public on Monday, December 11 at 11 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include the best seats in the house along with a meet-and-greet with John Cleese.

This multi-hyphenate performer is best known as co-founder of Monty Python, and is celebrated for his work on Monty Python's Flying Circus, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, Fawlty Towers, A Fish Called Wanda, as well as the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises. Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious and insightful look at the life and work of one of the world’s funniest entertainers in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.

Without giving away too much, the two-act show ends with both a solemn and very unusual funeral speech to himself at the same time. It’s possibly the last time one can see him live on a stage, but considering his mother was 101 years old and his unbeatable stamina, never say never. 


